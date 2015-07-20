Oprah, Bono, Morgan Freeman, more to join Naomi Judd's family on CMT's River of Time tribute telecast
Robin Roberts will host guests that also include Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Salma Hayek, and the Gaithers.
Actor-writer couple Jessica St. Clair and Dan O'Brien on the TV shows (and more) they turn to for comfort
The actor-writer couple discuss how British period dramas, 'The Property Brothers,' and Oprah got them through their concurrent cancer diagnoses.
Jeopardy champion Matt Amodio on LeVar Burton, pop culture, and why he didn't want to try out for the show
The eight-day champion is already among the top 10 highest-winning Jeopardy contestants ever.
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, and more to round out Jeopardy guest host lineup
The final group of guest hosts also includes George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, and Joe Buck.
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood comes out as gay
The football player-turned-reality TV star made the announcement on Good Morning America.