Robert King

The Good Fight to end with season 6 — and a 'civil war'
Co-creators Robert and Michelle King preview the final season of the legal drama, which will find Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart facing a violent rift in the country she loves.
Evil season 3 promises to be as unsettling as ever
Creators Robert and Michelle King preview a new season filled with sex, death, and doom-scrolling.
Fall for these TV thrillers in 2021
They're sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Evil bosses explain how they made the silent episode, tease Kristen's perverse future
Watch the eerie first 3 minutes of Evil's silent episode
The team visits a silent monastery in the midseason premiere.
Evil star Katja Herbers on that 'heartbreaking' twist: Kristen will 'unravel more'
Paramount+ makes a deal with the devil, renews Evil for season 3
Raise a canned margarita because Evil is getting a third season!
The 12 best TV shows of 2021 (so far)
We're already halfway through the year and EW's TV critics couldn't narrow their best-of list down to 10. Nature is healing!
Evil season 2 reveals premiere date and chilling teaser trailer
Evil is officially moving to Paramount+ for season 2
The Good Fight creators mix zombies and COVID in wild first trailer for The Bite
How This Is Us, Evil, and more returning shows will address the pandemic next season
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now (February 2022)

Everything from cult classic comedies to procedural dramas to supernatural shows and more, so there's something for everyone.

Evil creators unpack Kristen's corruption in the finale: 'There's an optimism in the end'
TV // January 30, 2020
Evil showrunners talk David's fate, that mass shooter plotline, and season 1's mysteries
TV // December 12, 2019
The pop culture we're thankful for this holiday season
Events // November 28, 2019
CBS blesses the Kings' Evil with an early season 2 renewal
TV // October 22, 2019
Evil thoughtfully investigates religious uncertainty and SWEET JESUS, WHAT'S IN THE POOL?
TV Reviews // October 17, 2019
See what The Good Fight decided to blow up in this year's explosive opening credits
TV // March 20, 2019
The Good Fight showrunners preview season 3: When 'good liberals' go bad
TV // March 12, 2019
The Good Fight impeachment episode: Writers had a Plan B if Robert Mueller was canned
TV // April 15, 2018
How The Good Fight premiere remembered Alicia and Will
TV // February 20, 2017
The Good Fight: EW review
TV // February 16, 2017
The Good Wife spinoff will kick off with Trump inauguration
TV // December 27, 2016
Emmys 2016: Game of Thrones wins drama series writing
Article // September 18, 2016
BrainDead: How creators Robert and Michelle King dreamed up its gags
Article // July 11, 2016
The Must List: O.J.: Made in America gets real about Simpson and racial tension in L.A.
Article // June 09, 2016
BrainDead: Michelle and Robert King compare new series to The Good Wife
Article // June 06, 2016
The Good Wife finale postmortem: Robert and Michelle King talk William Gardner
Article // May 09, 2016
Good Wife creators share emotional goodbye letter
Article // May 09, 2016
The Good Wife finale ending: Robert and Michelle King explain
Article // May 08, 2016
The Good Wife finale: Creators Michelle and Robert King talk series
Article // May 06, 2016
'The Good Wife': 5 revelations from the cast and showrunners' farewell talk
Article // April 18, 2016
'The Good Wife' finale: Showrunner responds to Josh Charles rumors
Article // April 17, 2016
'The Good Wife' creators won't return as showrunners if series gets season 8
Article // January 12, 2016
The Good Wife producers on Eli Gold's big confession to Alicia
Article // December 15, 2015
The Good Wife season 7: Robert, Michelle King talk what's next for Alicia
Article // October 02, 2015
'Good Wife' creators tease a secret, guest stars, and more Eli-Alicia
Article // September 19, 2014
