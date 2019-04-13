Richard E. Grant

Most Recent

Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast spills tips on good drag, from Gaga to 'donkey sperm'
Bianca Del Rio, Max Harwood, and Richard E. Grant break down the art of getting into good drag with help from Britney Spears, a good wig, and, uh, donkey sperm.
2022 Oscar predictions: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, more contenders to look out for
EW kicks off awards season with an early look at potential contenders for the 2022 Oscars, from House of Gucci and Spencer to Dune and Bruised.
Yes, today, Satan: Bianca Del Rio is in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie
'It's the funniest thing!' says Del Rio.
Richard E. Grant on alligator whispering and his pitch for a Loki spin-off show
Zig-a-zig-ah! Spice Girls celebrate 25th anniversary of 'Wannabe' with totally '90s throwback pics
Friendship really does last forever.
Loki's knives are out: Tom Hiddleston explains the trickster's affinity for daggers
More Richard E. Grant

Amazon dolls up Everybody's Talking About Jamie with new teaser revealing fall release
Amazon Prime Video will stream the drag-themed movie exclusively this awards season.
Earwig and the Witch, Studio Ghibli's first CG movie, rocks out to Kacey Musgraves in new trailer
The renown hand-drawn animation studio is going for CG. Here's a new look.
The best Christmas movies on Netflix right now
Jason Segel explains that surreal and personal Dispatches From Elsewhere finale
Dispatches From Elsewhere is so mysterious that star Sally Field can't even describe it
Jason Segel on how 'self-exploration' led him to Dispatches From Elsewhere
Richard E. Grant ordered two-foot sculpture of idol Barbra Streisand's face

Richard E. Grant's Barbra Streisand fandom has reached a new high: Ordering a two-foot sculpture of her face.

All Richard E. Grant

Our 10 favorite minor Game of Thrones characters, ranked
TV // April 13, 2019
Julianne Moore reveals why she was 'fired' from Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Movies // March 08, 2019
Richard E. Grant tears up after Barbra Streisand replies to his childhood fan letter
Movies // January 30, 2019
The Awardist: Black Panther, Roma lead important Oscar breakthroughs
Oscars // January 24, 2019
Lady Gaga, Black Panther cast, more 2019 Oscar nominees on the magic in their movies
Oscars // January 23, 2019
Richard E. Grant on honing the 'f— you' self-confidence to play a cad drifter
Oscars // January 22, 2019
Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o and more react to their 2019 Oscar nominations
Oscars // January 22, 2019
Richard E. Grant celebrated his first Oscar nomination by crying with Melissa McCarthy
Oscars // January 22, 2019
2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: See the full list
The Awardist // December 12, 2018
The Favourite gets huge Oscar boost with 14 Critics Choice Award nominations
The Awardist // December 10, 2018
The Awardist podcast talks Independent Spirit Awards and Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Oscars // November 20, 2018
Melissa McCarthy on Can You Ever Forgive Me?: 'It's rare you get to play a woman like that'
Movies // November 14, 2018
Willem Dafoe, Felicity Jones, and six more stars reflect on life in indies
Movies // November 12, 2018
The Favourite, Glenn Close score 2018 Gotham Awards nominations
The Awardist // October 18, 2018
Richard E. Grant is alcohol-intolerant, but still gives Can You Ever Forgive Me? a boozy zest
Movies // October 17, 2018
Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Timothée Chalamet, and other contenders on the horizon
Oscars // June 22, 2018
Melissa McCarthy gets criminally dark in Can You Ever Forgive Me? trailer
Movies // March 16, 2018
'Downton Abbey' casts 3 actors including 'Doctor Who' alum
Article // February 14, 2014
