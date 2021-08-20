Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page regrets wearing armor in Dungeons & Dragons, calls it scuba suit but 'with your own juices'
The actor, who plays paladin Xenk, says he made 'the Robert Downey Jr. mistake.'
Here's the story behind that Dungeons & Dragons surprise cameo
"He emotion bombs the entire movie," says actor Regé-Jean Page.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves review: This fun fantasy romp is not just for nerds
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant star in this organic adaptation of the popular role-playing game.
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page says he and Pheobe Dynevor had 'horrendous coffee breath' for their makeout scenes
'We had a coffee safe space the whole way through that show.'
Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl 2023
Fast X, The Flash, Scream VI, and more movie and TV trailers that played during the Big Game.
Phoebe Dynevor won't be in Bridgerton season 3 but is 'excited to watch as a viewer'
Sorry, British high society: Daphne will be absent in the upcoming season.
Dungeons & Dragons concept art showcases an Owlbear and Icewind Dale
Lions and tigers and Owlbears — oh my!
Regé-Jean Page says he 'had the best ass of my life' making Dungeons & Dragons
"You could wash clothes on 'em!" Michelle Rodriguez confirms.
Dungeons & Dragons directors break down trailer's rocker Chris Pine and Hugh Grant's bad guy
Regé-Jean Page calls his Bridgerton character a 'Regency f---boy': 'Simon was kind of horrific'
Regé-Jean Page addresses Bridgerton return rumors while enjoying reunion with costar Jonathan Bailey
Chris Evans and his 'trash stache' hunt Ryan Gosling in heart-pounding The Gray Man trailer
It's Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans in The Gray Man exclusive first look

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tease their much-anticipated Netflix spy thriller as "a fight to the death."  

Bridgerton's viral spoon lick came from writers' mission to create 'thirsty' moments
Emmys // August 20, 2021
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page gets his own James Bond-esque movie after clearing up 007 rumors
Movies // July 27, 2021
Bridgerton creator says show's 12 Emmy noms repudiate romance genre as 'trashy or disposable'
TV // July 13, 2021
Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations
Emmys // July 13, 2021
The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2021 Emmy nominations
Emmys // July 13, 2021
Regé-Jean Page calls Bridgerton a 'Happy Meal' with an important message on 'masculinity' hidden inside
TV // June 11, 2021
Regé-Jean Page corrects common misconception about Bridgerton's iconic 'I burn for you' scene
TV // June 08, 2021
Season 2 of Bridgerton begins filming with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley
TV // May 02, 2021
Shonda Rhimes was 'really shocked' by the reaction to Regé-Jean Page exiting Bridgerton
TV // April 13, 2021
Dear reader, Bridgerton is officially renewed through season 4 at Netflix
TV // April 13, 2021
Regé-Jean Page responds to report that he wasn't cast as Superman's grandfather because he's Black
TV // April 07, 2021
See all the stars dressed up for the 2021 SAG Awards
SAG Awards // April 04, 2021
Lady Whistledown reveals Regé-Jean Page will not return for Bridgerton season 2
TV // April 02, 2021
Regé-Jean Page, Viola Davis, and more win big at 2021 NAACP Image Awards
The Awardist // March 27, 2021
Nice guy Dan Levy inspired a new trend among Saturday Night Live hosts that's still going strong
TV // February 28, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Saturday Night Live's 'Drivers License' skit: 'I'm shaking'
Music // February 21, 2021
Saturday Night Live recap: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page hosts with musical guest Bad Bunny
Recaps // February 20, 2021
