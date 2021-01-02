Ralph Macchio

Most Recent

First Cobra Kai season 5 trailer teases the Chozen-Silver showdown we're dying to see
Netflix just dropped the first look at Cobra Kai season 5, which will be here sooner than you think.
Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand on Hawk's big win — and why you should NEVER ask him for spoilers
The actor tells EW about Hawk's back-tattoo flex move and how fighting is different without his character's signature mohawk.
Cobra Kai music mystery solved: Why the show hasn't used 'Glory of Love'
The Peter Cetera ballad featured prominently in The Karate Kid Part II (and earned an Oscar nomination), but it has yet to show up in Netflix's sequel series. What gives?
Cobra Kai creator on the meaning behind that shirtless showdown
Robby's gi-ripping moment in the season 4 finale was more than just bare-chested bravado.
Cobra Kai team breaks down Johnny and Daniel's epic [SPOILER]
"There was a lot of pressure, in a good way, for us to deliver and the writers to deliver," says Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio.
Cobra Kai creators on how [SPOILER'S] surprise All Valley performance came together
"She really loved the show and it was a match made in heaven."
Advertisement

More Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio on the Cobra Kai season 4 scene he found hard to swallow (literally)
"I couldn't do it in one shot," says Macchio of the stomach-churning sequence that ended up on the cutting room floor.
Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka balance each other out in EW's digital cover shoot
Double Trouble: Cobra Kai's game-changing season 4 pulls no punches
Cobra Kai's Thomas Ian Griffith talks Terry Silver's return: 'It's so absurd that it's fantastic!'
Fighting styles collide in the Cobra Kai season 4 trailer: 'We'll settle this on the mat'
An oral history of The Outsiders
New Cobra Kai teaser features first season 4 footage

Netflix released a first look at the upcoming season of its Emmy-nominated comedy, which will premiere in December.

All Ralph Macchio

Cobra Kai producers answer your big season 3 spoiler questions
TV // January 02, 2021
Elisabeth Shue breaks silence about her top-secret Cobra Kai appearance
TV // January 02, 2021
Cobra Kai's Martin Kove on working with son Jesse in season 3, potential love interest for Kreese
TV // January 01, 2021
Watch the cast of Cobra Kai tease season 3 drama in EW's virtual roundtable
TV // December 29, 2020
Cobra Kai's meandering third season builds to an awesomely emotional finale: Review
TV Reviews // December 28, 2020
Cobra Kai announces new (earlier!) season 3 premiere date
TV // December 24, 2020
Ralph Macchio previews Cobra Kai season 3: Daniel is at 'rock bottom'
TV // December 21, 2020
Yuji Okumoto on Cobra Kai season 3: 'Chozen has gone through a lot of soul searching'
TV // December 18, 2020
Tamlyn Tomita on Daniel and Kumiko's awkward reunion in Cobra Kai season 3
TV // December 09, 2020
Cobra Kai trailer: Chozen, Kumiko, and a Johnny and Daniel truce
TV // December 09, 2020
See Cobra Kai season 3 first photos
TV // December 07, 2020
Cobra Kai season 3 premiere date revealed
TV // October 02, 2020
12 Karate Kid Easter eggs in Cobra Kai and the stories behind them
TV // September 04, 2020
Cobra Kai fans will have to wait until 2021 to return to the dojo
TV // August 24, 2020
Every Tom Cruise film performance, ranked
Movies // August 05, 2020
Cobra Kai EPs explain Netflix move, tease possible spin-offs
TV // June 22, 2020
Cobra Kai moves to Netflix for season 3
TV // June 22, 2020
The best TV shows on Netflix right now (February 2022)
TV // May 28, 2020
Ralph Macchio says LaRusso will head to Okinawa in Cobra Kai season 3
Comic-Con // July 18, 2019
YouTube renews Cobra Kai for season 3, makes all shows free
TV // May 02, 2019
Cobra Kai season 2 wants to heal a divided nation: EW review
TV Reviews // April 24, 2019
Cobra Kai stars turn Karate Kid into ESPN 30 for 30 spoof
TV // April 17, 2019
New Cobra Kai season 2 trailer teases Daniel-Johnny rematch
TV // April 04, 2019
Cobra Kai season 2 trailer features return of fan-favorite character
TV // March 07, 2019
Exclusive: The Karate Kid returning to theaters for its 35th anniversary
Movies // February 04, 2019
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com