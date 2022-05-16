Rafael Silva

9-1-1: Lone Star cast on the season 4 finale's Tarlos wedding song, two major deaths, and surreal return
As Carlos and TK said "I do," the Fox drama said goodbye to two important characters. Here, Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein break down the final episode of the season.
9-1-1: Lone Star's Rafael Silva on that shocking death in the season 4 finale: 'Not the last' we'll see them
"In essence, it's a heartbreak that we're witnessing," the Carlos actor says of the funeral that ends season 4, episode 17 of the Fox first responder drama.
9-1-1: Lone Star's Carlos gets an unexpected offer from his dad in season 4 finale sneak peek
Amid all the wedding planning, Rafael Silva's Austin police officer gets a surprise visit from his father, Gabriel (Benito Martinez), in season 4, episode 17, "Best of Men."
9-1-1: Lone Star cast preview Carlos and TK's wedding in the season 4 finale: 'It felt like love'
Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein preview the Tarlos ceremony fans have been waiting for. But don't forget that "tragedy" also awaits.
Get a first look at Carlos and TK's wedding on 9-1-1: Lone Star
Actors Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein provide an exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 finale of their Fox first responder series.
9-1-1: Lone Star boss previews TK and Carlos' wedding: 'Tragedy will strike'
“It’s going to be really emotional,” Tim Minear says of the ceremony that will end season 4 of his Fox first responder drama.
9-1-1: Lone Star romance roundup: Tarlos, Marjan, and Paul updates from showrunner Tim Minear
While TK and Carlos adjust to different visions of their future, Marjan finds a spark with her physical therapist, Joe, and Paul is going strong with HR rep Asha.
9-1-1: Lone Star preview: A 'gaping chasm' erupts between TK and Carlos over their future
Actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva will navigate a pivotal moment in their characters' journey to the aisle on season 4, episode 12 of their Fox first responder drama.
9-1-1: Lone Star team teases Tarlos wedding tuxes and Marjan's 'really scary,' 'soul-searching' adventure
9-1-1: Lone Star's Rafael Silva is 'f---ing tired' after that harrowing Carlos episode
9-1-1: Lone Star's TK desperately searches for Carlos in preview of 'really special' episode
9-1-1: Lone Star's Carlos is 'in front of death' after that tunnel crawl, says Rafael Silva
9-1-1: Lone Star gets tense for Carlos and TK as more Iris secrets come out: 'A moment of heartbreak'

In an exclusive preview from Tuesday's episode of the Fox first responder drama, Carlos is shocked to learn TK visited Iris to talk about the divorce papers ahead of her disappearance.

9-1-1: Lone Star finale preview: Carlos writes his will as the 126 faces 'a contained emergency'
TV // May 16, 2022
