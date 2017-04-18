Watch Kate Middleton perform with Tom Walker during Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey
The Duchess accompanied the Scottish singer on piano during a televised carol concert.
The Crown keeps it in the family with Dominic West's son playing Prince William
Thirteen-year-old newcomer Senan West will play the Prince on the show's final seasons.
Kristen Stewart finds her voice as Princess Diana in the new Spencer trailer
The new look at director Pablo Larraín's portrait of the Princess Di allows viewers to finally hear how Stewart sounds portraying the icon.
Kristen Stewart fought to 'protect' Princess Diana's devotion to her sons in Spencer
The actress said during a TIFF talk that recreating Diana's love for Prince William and Prince Harry was a "scarier" aspect of filming: "If you don't get that right, you don't get her right."
Jason Sudeikis shows solidarity with racially abused soccer players at Ted Lasso premiere
Actor wore a shirt emblazoned with the names of three England national team members.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at age 99
Buckingham Palace confirmed his death Friday.