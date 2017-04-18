Prince William

Watch Kate Middleton perform with Tom Walker during Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey
The Duchess accompanied the Scottish singer on piano during a televised carol concert.
The Crown keeps it in the family with Dominic West's son playing Prince William
Thirteen-year-old newcomer Senan West will play the Prince on the show's final seasons.
Kristen Stewart finds her voice as Princess Diana in the new Spencer trailer
The new look at director Pablo Larraín's portrait of the Princess Di allows viewers to finally hear how Stewart sounds portraying the icon.
Kristen Stewart fought to 'protect' Princess Diana's devotion to her sons in Spencer
The actress said during a TIFF talk that recreating Diana's love for Prince William and Prince Harry was a "scarier" aspect of filming: "If you don't get that right, you don't get her right."
Jason Sudeikis shows solidarity with racially abused soccer players at Ted Lasso premiere
Actor wore a shirt emblazoned with the names of three England national team members.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at age 99
Buckingham Palace confirmed his death Friday.
Prince William named 'world's sexiest bald man,' internet demands justice for Stanley Tucci
Prince William tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year: Reports
It was announced in March that William's father, Prince Charles, had tested positive for the virus.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte make their Christmas Day debut: See the photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Prince William and Kate for Christmas: See the photos
ABC and PEOPLE to present The Story of the Royals in August
See all the photos of Prince William, Kate, and more at Prince Louis' christening
Prince William and Kate reveal royal baby's name: Louis Arthur Charles

Lady Gaga, Prince William talk mental health in powerful FaceTime conversation
Music // April 18, 2017
Rod Stewart gets knighted at Buckingham Palace
Article // October 11, 2016
Tom Hardy: Actor mingles with Princes William and Harry at charity polo tournament
Article // May 28, 2016
Star Wars: Prince William and Harry have a lightsaber battle
Article // April 19, 2016
Princess Charlotte's christening photos released by Royal Family
Article // July 09, 2015
Royal baby named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana by Prince William and Kate Middleton
Article // May 04, 2015
Royal baby: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome daughter
Article // April 24, 2015
What pop culture teaches us about life as a royal 'spare to the heir'
Article // September 08, 2014
Kate Middleton's phone was hacked, U.K. trial reveals
Article // December 19, 2013
Taylor Swift, Prince William, & Jon Bon Jovi sing 'Livin' on a Prayer'
Article // November 27, 2013
Prince William and Kate release official family photos
Article // August 20, 2013
Prince William gives first interview since birth of Royal Baby George
Article // August 19, 2013
Royal baby's birth: The funniest tweets about a new prince
Article // July 22, 2013
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome baby boy
Article // July 22, 2013
Kate Middleton and Prince William having a baby
Article // December 03, 2012
Donald Trump on Kate Middleton topless photos: 'Only herself to blame'
Article // September 17, 2012
Prince William and Kate Middleton: Maybe baby?
Article // September 13, 2012
Royal Wedding anniversary -- how it influenced pop culture
Article // April 29, 2012
