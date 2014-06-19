Pitbull

Kesha announces new single 'Praying,' thanks fans in emotional video
Fate of the Furious: Pitbull, Camila Cabello debut video for English version of 'Hey Ma'
Shaquille O'Neal taps Pitbull for crowd-pumping Lip Sync Battle on Tonight Show
Fallon kicked off his Orlando stint with a Lip Sync Battle we'll never forget.
Pitbull's Climate Change: EW review
Ring in 2017 With These TV Countdown Parties
As the countdown to 2017 begins, grab those champagne goggles and pick your perfect Dec. 31 special in 3...2...
Pitbull on the election: 'Every presidential candidate' wants to meet with me
The star, who will release 'Climate Change' on Oct. 7, says he won't make a public endorsement anytime soon
'Puerto Ricans in Paris' trailer: NYC cops get a taste of high stakes high fashion
Pitbull, Drew Barrymore, The Rock, and more score development deals at MTV
Zac Efron and John Legend projects also in the works
12 Instagram Photos of Pitbull Hanging Out with Celebrities
Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Bruno Mars: musicians on TV
Empire recap: Fires of Heaven
Empire: New songs for season 2 feature Pitbull, Ne-Yo
Empire: Pitbull to guest-star, perform in season 2

YouTube hidden gem: A young Pitbull raps about safe sex
Article // June 19, 2014
Pitbull's pants steal the spotlight at World Cup opening ceremony
Article // June 13, 2014
Jennifer Lopez will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony after all
Article // June 11, 2014
Jennifer Lopez skipping World Cup opening ceremony
Article // June 09, 2014
Pitbull to host live New Year's Eve show on Fox
Article // May 12, 2014
Pitbull to host American Music Awards
Article // November 05, 2013
PopWatch Planner: Sara Bareilles' new album, The ESPYs, and more
Comic-Con // July 15, 2013
Billboard Music Awards: Three best acts (and one Miguel fan smash)
Article // May 20, 2013
Jennifer Lopez's music video marred by shooting
Article // May 06, 2013
Lindsay Lohan's Pitbull lawsuit dismissed
Article // February 22, 2013
Drink tequila with George Clooney -- and 22 other celebrities in the business of booze
Article // January 23, 2013
Paris Hilton, Lil Wayne compete with Pitbull for 'Last Night'
Article // November 20, 2012
Jennifer Lopez's "Dance Again" music video
Article // April 06, 2012
Jennifer Lopez once again joins forces with Pitbull for new single 'Dance Again': Hear it here!
Article // March 30, 2012
Pitbull drops 'Men In Black' soundtrack tune 'Back in Time': Hear it here
Article // March 27, 2012
Singles Swap: EW's picks for new music you'll love
Article // March 02, 2012
'International Love': Pitbull's new video feat. Chris Brown
Article // December 09, 2011
RCA Records retires Jive, J Records, and Arista
Article // October 07, 2011
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull's cameo-packed 'I Like How It Feels' video: Watch it here
Article // September 30, 2011
Timbaland, Pitbull, and David Guetta enjoy sun and exotic ladies in 'Pass at Me' video": Watch it here
Article // September 21, 2011
MTV 2011 VMAs: What you didn't see on TV
Article // August 29, 2011
Pitbull invites litigious Lindsay Lohan to the VMAs, says lyric about her is positive: Watch the video statement here
Article // August 25, 2011
Rap beef! Lindsay Lohan sues Pitbull, Ne-Yo, and Afrojack for 'irreparable harm'
Article // August 19, 2011
Pitbull: A Music Mix Q&A on his new Planet Pit album, women, and his Cuban energy
Article // May 26, 2011
Perez Hilton hosts N.E.R.D., Pitbull, Taio Cruz at pre-VMA party: on the scene
Article // September 12, 2010
