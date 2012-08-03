Phillip Phillips

Most Recent

SiriusXM New Year's Eve live concert series include Maroon 5, Steve Aoki
American Idol finale includes David Bowie tribute
Phillip Phillips announces co-headlining summer tour
The former 'American Idol' winner will tour with Matt Nathanson starting June 17
Phillip Phillips' album certified platinum, but how are other singing show winners faring?
EW music awards
Phillip Phillips announces next single 'Gone Gone Gone': Hear it here!
Advertisement

More Phillip Phillips

Phillip Phillips to play Fox's 'New Year's Eve Live!'
Best of 2012: The 5 best non-Adele songs of the year
How Phillip Phillips' song 'Home' was chosen for the Olympics
'American Idol' roundup: Phillip Phillips releases song previews, Jessica Sanchez goes 'Glee,' and 'Skyfall' gets a killer cover by... Syesha?
Hurricane Sandy benefit concerts roundup: Chris Cornell, Phillip Phillips, Louis C.K., and more
Phillip Phillips' 'Home' certified double platinum
World Series: Phillip Phillips sings National Anthem -- VIDEO

All Phillip Phillips

Phillip Phillips talks his Olympics gymnastics song 'Home'
Article // August 03, 2012
Phillip Phillips' 'Home' hits No. 1 on iTunes following Olympic placement
Article // July 30, 2012
Phillip Phillips to return for Fourth of July concert
Article // June 18, 2012
'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips recovering following kidney surgery
Article // June 12, 2012
Phillip Phillips undergoes kidney surgery
Article // June 07, 2012
Phillip Phillips' single "Home" makes 'American Idol' history
Article // May 30, 2012
Phillip Phillips: Whose 'American Idol' coronation song is best?
Article // May 23, 2012
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com