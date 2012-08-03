Skip to content
EW.com
EW.com
Follow Us
Home
Person
Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips
SiriusXM New Year's Eve live concert series include Maroon 5, Steve Aoki
American Idol finale includes David Bowie tribute
Phillip Phillips announces co-headlining summer tour
The former 'American Idol' winner will tour with Matt Nathanson starting June 17
Phillip Phillips' album certified platinum, but how are other singing show winners faring?
AMERICAN IDOL
Phillip Phillips announces next single 'Gone Gone Gone': Hear it here!
Read More
More Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips to play Fox's 'New Year's Eve Live!'
Carly Rae Jepsen
Best of 2012: The 5 best non-Adele songs of the year
Phillip Phillips
How Phillip Phillips' song 'Home' was chosen for the Olympics
'American Idol' roundup: Phillip Phillips releases song previews, Jessica Sanchez goes 'Glee,' and 'Skyfall' gets a killer cover by... Syesha?
Soundgarden
Hurricane Sandy benefit concerts roundup: Chris Cornell, Phillip Phillips, Louis C.K., and more
Image
Phillip Phillips' 'Home' certified double platinum
World Series: Phillip Phillips sings National Anthem -- VIDEO
'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips announces album title, release date
Image
'American Idol' roundup: Kelly Clarkson's latest goes platinum, Kris Allen splits with RCA
Image
Taylor Swift's big sales, Flo Rida's 'Whistle' blows up
Phillip Phillips, American Idol
How Phillip Phillips' song 'Home' was chosen for the Olympics
Cupcake
This week's music winners and losers: Rick Ross, Carly Rae Jepsen, Ellie Goulding, and more!
Phillip Phillips talks his Olympics gymnastics song 'Home'
August 03, 2012
Phillip Phillips, American Idol
Phillip Phillips' 'Home' hits No. 1 on iTunes following Olympic placement
July 30, 2012
Phillip Phillips to return for Fourth of July concert
June 18, 2012
Phillip
'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips recovering following kidney surgery
June 12, 2012
Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips undergoes kidney surgery
June 07, 2012
Phillip Phillips' single "Home" makes 'American Idol' history
May 30, 2012
Phillip Phillips: Whose 'American Idol' coronation song is best?
May 23, 2012
