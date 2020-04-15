Paul McCartney

Michael Bublé on how Paul McCartney and being a Swiftie shaped his new album
Michael Bublé spills the details on how an "All Too Well" nod ended up in his latest music video.
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
See who's playing the Beatles in new film fronted by Queen's Gambit star
Check out the 'Midas Man' first look images, which feature the Fab Four.
Mick Jagger jokingly responds to Paul McCartney calling the Rolling Stones a 'blues cover band'
The Rolling Stones frontman joked on stage that McCartney was going to join him for a "blues cover" later in the show.
Paul McCartney takes a dig at the Rolling Stones, calls them a 'blues cover band'
Ahead of the new Beatles documentary Get Back, the legendary singer-songwriter put down the rival rock band led by Mick Jagger in a new interview.
Paul McCartney says John Lennon instigated the Beatles breakup
Inside the making of Wings' classic Bond theme 'Live and Let Die'
Bass-player Denny Laine recalls recording the Oscar-nominated track
Don Everly of rock 'n' roll pioneers The Everly Brothers dies at 84
The legendary musician died at his home in Nashville on Saturday.
Watch Mark Ronson make a bop in under a minute: 'Just like that'
Pink Floyd to release live album of legendary 1990 Knebworth performance
Gerry Marsden, lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, dies at 78: Paul McCartney and more react
Auteur on the Run: Paul McCartney, Prince, and more artists who played every instrument on their album
Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney reunite for star-studded song with Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, and more

Paul McCartney was in too much 'emotional pain' to keep the Beatles going after John Lennon left
Music // April 15, 2020
Lady Gaga, Elton John, Lizzo, more set for One World: Together at Home global special
Music // April 06, 2020
Your guide to the Verzuz Instagram battles: Ludacris vs. Nelly, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and more
Music // April 01, 2020
Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary finally gets a release date, thanks to Disney
Movies // March 11, 2020
Artists who left bands for successful solo careers
Music // March 05, 2020
Netflix to adapt Paul McCartney's High in the Clouds into animated feature
Movies // December 10, 2019
Best live music performances of 2019
Music // December 06, 2019
Kanye West's most left-field collaborations, from Kenny G to Elton John
Music // October 25, 2019
Paul McCartney reflects on The Beatles with Stephen Colbert: 'I dream about' John Lennon
TV // September 24, 2019
Drake gets tattoo of himself with the Beatles after beating group's chart records
Music // August 14, 2019
The Beatles to release Abbey Road 50th anniversary edition with previously unreleased demos
Music // August 08, 2019
Paul McCartney to write musical adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life
Theater // July 18, 2019
Ringo Starr surprises crowd during Paul McCartney's final tour stop
Concerts // July 14, 2019
Danny Boyle explains how they pulled off that gasp-inducing Beatles moment in Yesterday
Movies // June 29, 2019
Rami Malek finds lost photo of his Freddie Mercury pose alongside Paul McCartney
Music // February 09, 2019
12 can't-miss tours of 2019
Music // January 04, 2019
Paul McCartney tops the Billboard 200 for the first time in 36 years with new album Egypt Station
Music // September 17, 2018
On Egypt Station, Paul McCartney is a man experiencing life midstream
Music // September 04, 2018
John Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman denied parole for 10th time
Music // August 24, 2018
The Late Late Show producers on the 'special' primetime Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney
Podcasts // August 20, 2018
Paul McCartney's Carpool Karaoke segment to be turned into prime-time special
TV // August 07, 2018
Beatles fans flip at seeing Paul McCartney walk across Abbey Road
Music // July 24, 2018
Carpool Karaoke: Watch Paul McCartney and James Corden sing 'Penny Lane' on Penny Lane
TV // June 22, 2018
Superproducer Greg Kurstin previews new music from Foo Fighters, Sia, Paul McCartney, more
Music // September 14, 2017
17 singers who slayed on the big screen
Movies // July 14, 2017
