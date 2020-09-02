Trixie Mattel puts a hotel in stunning drag (with a wig and a sledgehammer) in Trixie Motel preview
EW exclusively previews the drag superstar's Property Brothers-produced renovation series following her $2 million motel's drag makeover with Lisa Vanderpump, Iggy Azalea, and Katya.
Critics Choice Awards 2022: The full winners list
The Power of the Dog won big Sunday night — including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.
Critics Choice Awards postponed, joining pretty much everything in society
"We are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone's safety and health remaining our top priority," the CCA said in a statement.
Jennifer Lopez finally joins RuPaul's Drag Race as season 14 trailer teases major twist
Lizzo, Alicia Keys, and Taraji P. Henson also pop up in a wild sneak peek that spills more secrets on the show's unprecedented chocolate bar surprise.
Wine down with Echo Kellum and Nicole Byer in new trailer for NBC's Grand Crew
From two Brooklyn Nine-Nine producers, the new NBC comedy is about a wine-loving group of Black friends navigating love and life in East Los Angeles.