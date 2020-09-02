Nicole Byer

Trixie Mattel puts a hotel in stunning drag (with a wig and a sledgehammer) in Trixie Motel preview
EW exclusively previews the drag superstar's Property Brothers-produced renovation series following her $2 million motel's drag makeover with Lisa Vanderpump, Iggy Azalea, and Katya.
Critics Choice Awards 2022: The full winners list
The Power of the Dog won big Sunday night — including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.
Critics Choice Awards postponed, joining pretty much everything in society
"We are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone's safety and health remaining our top priority," the CCA said in a statement.
Jennifer Lopez finally joins RuPaul's Drag Race as season 14 trailer teases major twist
Lizzo, Alicia Keys, and Taraji P. Henson also pop up in a wild sneak peek that spills more secrets on the show's unprecedented chocolate bar surprise.
Wine down with Echo Kellum and Nicole Byer in new trailer for NBC's Grand Crew
From two Brooklyn Nine-Nine producers, the new NBC comedy is about a wine-loving group of Black friends navigating love and life in East Los Angeles.
Behind the scenes snapshots from inside the Emmy Awards
See all the stars at the 2021 Emmy Awards
30 Rock star Jack McBrayer is a contestant on the new season of Nailed It!
Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapping kinkajou movie could use a little less rapping kinkajou
Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations
TBS to air Wipeout special featuring The Suicide Squad cast
The best cameos on A Black Lady Sketch Show
Watch Joey and Hunter King debut a hilarious cake in Nailed It! Double Trouble sneak peek

Hulu's Woke and the season-long pilot problem: Review
TV Reviews // September 02, 2020
Watch Hannah Gadsby and Pamela Adlon struggle to bake cakes in Nailed It at-home challenge
TV // July 02, 2020
Nailed It's Nicole Byer gives guidance for talking to white kids about Black Lives Matter
TV // June 02, 2020
Shocking twist revealed in RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 trailer
TV // May 21, 2020
Here's what your favorite celebrities are binge-watching while stuck at home
TV // April 01, 2020
Watch a shocking Nailed It season 4 clip host Nicole Byer wishes she could re-edit
TV // March 31, 2020
Behind the scenes of Nailed It Holiday with Nicole Byer and the show's 'secret chef'
TV // December 24, 2019
Kiernan Shipka, Ashley Tisdale, Nicole Byer make a holiday mess on Netflix's Sleighed It!
TV // November 22, 2019
Get ready for some festive fails in trailer for new Nailed It! holiday special
TV // November 05, 2019
The Nailed It season 3 trailer will whet your appetite for more delicious baking debacles
TV // May 07, 2019
Trixie Mattel, Katya, Issa Rae, more to live-read Romy & Michele, Clueless
Movies // April 30, 2019
Watch the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 queens' Werk Room entrances
TV // January 18, 2018
