Nicolas Winding Refn

How Death Stranding with Norman Reedus bridges the gap between videogames and cinema
Game-maker Hideo Kojima taps into something new with his latest release. Now, he's thinking about what's next: streaming.
Death Stranding trailer unveils wild gameplay of The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus
Penélope Cruz, Rocketman, more among 2019 Cannes Film Festival lineup
Elton John biopic, Terrence Malick WWII movie, Jim Jarmusch zombie flick to premiere
Nicolas Winding Refn explains why he turned down Spectre
Neon Demon: Nicolas Winding Refn talks beauty and death of film's ending
'I felt, in a way, what the whole movie was about would be the last scene,' Nicolas Winding Refn says
Finding Dory douses Independence Day: Resurgence at weekend box office
Disney/Pixar sequel holds onto No. 1 while Blake Lively's 'The Shallows' impresses with $16.8 million
Neon Demon says Jena Malone says it's a ballsy film about gender
Nicolas Winding Refn's latest is 'asking questions about the darker side of womankind,' she tells EW
Box office predictions: Finding Dory to hold off Independence Day: Resurgence
Neon Demon director: 'I believe there's a 16-year-old girl in every man'
Fantastic Fest 2015: Nicolas Winding Refn on the film posters that drive him wild
Cannes 2013: 'Only God Forgives' re-teams Ryan Gosling with the director of 'Drive.' But this one stalls
Ryan Gosling in Only God Forgives
Ryan Gosling thriller Only God Forgives debuts new trailer

Ryan Gosling gets down and dirty for 'Only God Forgives'
Article // March 28, 2012
