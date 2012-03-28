How Death Stranding with Norman Reedus bridges the gap between videogames and cinema
Game-maker Hideo Kojima taps into something new with his latest release. Now, he's thinking about what's next: streaming.
Penélope Cruz, Rocketman, more among 2019 Cannes Film Festival lineup
Elton John biopic, Terrence Malick WWII movie, Jim Jarmusch zombie flick to premiere
Neon Demon: Nicolas Winding Refn talks beauty and death of film's ending
'I felt, in a way, what the whole movie was about would be the last scene,' Nicolas Winding Refn says
Finding Dory douses Independence Day: Resurgence at weekend box office
Disney/Pixar sequel holds onto No. 1 while Blake Lively's 'The Shallows' impresses with $16.8 million