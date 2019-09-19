Big Mouth almost had a Queen theme song: Why Nick Kroll chose Charles Bradley's 'Changes'
"Immediately was like, "Oh, this is the song,'" co-creator Nick Kroll says of choosing Charles Bradley's version of "Changes" as the theme song to his Netflix comedy.
The Voice recap: And the season 21 winner is …
Plus performances from a bevy of stars including Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, coach Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi, Jennifer Lopez, and more to end season 21 with a bang.
First look at Florence Pugh and Harry Style's Don't Worry Darling stops you dead in your tracks
Hands up! It's a first look at the Midsommar standout in Olivia Wilde's new psychological film.
SXSW roars back with Demi Lovato, Charli XCX, Tom Petty docs in 2021 lineup
New documentaries about Demi Lovato, Charli XCX, Tom Petty, Selma Blair, and more will premiere at SXSW 2021. See the full list here.