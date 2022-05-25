Nelly Furtado

Most Recent

Celebrities react to Taylor Swift's 'cutting' testimony in groping trial
Timbaland shares untold stories behind songs with Missy Elliott, Madonna, and Beyoncé
The producer spills his secrets of minting musical gold
Nelly Furtado premieres 'Spirit Indestructible'
Billboard Music Awards 2012: 20 takeaways from last night's show
K'Naan and Nelly Furtado's 'Is Anybody Out There' video looks lovely, tells a shoddy story: Watch it here!
Juan Luis Guerra, Camila, Nelly Furtado win Latin Grammys
Advertisement

More Nelly Furtado

Timbaland on Miley Cyrus: She's the next Justin Timberlake
Nelly Furtado talks about her new album and reteaming with Timbaland
Nelly Furtado on maturing in music
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com