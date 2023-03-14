Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Most Recent

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Malaysia Babydoll Foxx was shocked she didn't lip-sync against Mistress
The season 15 queen also tells EW she is ready to do a drag mother-daughter season of All Stars with season 4's LaShauwn Beyond.
Spice reveals she performed a full rap for RuPaul before trotting off RuPaul's Drag Race stage
Spice tells EW about her on-stage rap to RuPaul after she was ousted from the competition — plus she shares the first thing she said to Sugar when the twins finally reunited.
Drag Race star Jax on her LaLaPaRuza elimination parallel with Jasmine Kennedie: 'Girl, we're twins!'
"Jasmine and I are very close," Jax tells EW. "There was a moment after I lost to Mistress where I was like, this feels all too familiar right now."
We watched Drag Race film 200th episode from behind Alyssa Edwards' mirror — here's everything we saw
EW exclusively previews the show's monumental episode, which features references to queens and calamity from the last 14 years of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Jax reveals what she said to Anetra after shocking LaLaPaRuza twist
Jax also tells EW how she bonded with Jasmine Kennedie over their similar trajectories in the lip-sync LaLaPaRuza episodes: "Girl, we’re twins!"
RuPaul introduces 'punch to the gut' twist to Drag Race LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown
Mama Ru gagged the queens a bit when she introduced a major, shocking twist that shifted the power balance for the season 15 queens.
Advertisement

More Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Marcia Marcia Marcia says explosive RuPaul's Drag Race LaLaPaRuza has 'cast's different colors coming out'
"Watching it back, it really is so much more dramatic than I remember it being," Marcia exclusively tells EW of season 15 while previewing a fiery lip-sync smackdown ahead.
Aura Mayari hilariously reveals she mouthed gibberish in RuPaul's Drag Race lip-sync: 'I didn't know my f---ing words'
Aura tells EW no one clocked the fact that she didn't know the lyrics to "Sweetest Pie" and performed "facial acrobatics" to distract them from noticing.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 expanding to 90-minute episodes on MTV
RuPaul's Drag Race star Malaysia reveals how season 3 drama inspired season 15 fight: 'They were trolling'
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
Meet every celebrity behind the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game characters
Irene Dubois reveals ice water tutorial bits she cut to fit the RuPaul's Drag Race talent show

After telling RuPaul she nixed a few segments from the original piece, Irene details to EW what the full performance looks like when she does it at a club.

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com