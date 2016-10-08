Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger calls resemblance to Harry Styles 'superficial'
According to the Rolling Stones singer, Harry Styles doesn't "move like Jagger."
Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Sheila E., Finneas, and more pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
The musician died unexpectedly Friday at the age of 50.
10 things you see at a Rolling Stones show in 2021
It's a gas, gas, gas...
Mick Jagger jokingly responds to Paul McCartney calling the Rolling Stones a 'blues cover band'
The Rolling Stones frontman joked on stage that McCartney was going to join him for a "blues cover" later in the show.
Paul McCartney takes a dig at the Rolling Stones, calls them a 'blues cover band'
Ahead of the new Beatles documentary Get Back, the legendary singer-songwriter put down the rival rock band led by Mick Jagger in a new interview.
Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer, dies at 80
Mick Jagger bemoans life under lockdown and mocks anti-vaxxers in surprise new song with Dave Grohl
The Rolling Stones frontman has about had it with your TikTok videos.
The Rolling Stones release previously unheard 'Scarlet' track with Jimmy Page
The song, recorded in 1974, will also be featured on the group's Goats Head Soup album.
Elton John, Mick Jagger, Viola Davis, more celebrities react to Little Richard's death
The Rolling Stones drop new song 'Living in a Ghost Town' — listen to it here
Get in tune with these 18 upcoming music biopics
All the Saturday Night Live hosts who've doubled as musical guests
Rolling Stones announce new tour dates after Mick Jagger's recovery

