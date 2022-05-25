Sam embarks on a new beginning in Atypical final season trailer
Season 4 of the family dramedy hits Netflix on July 9.
Michael Rapaport rips 'punk' Jared Kushner in NSFW rant: 'Are you a f—ing mute?'
Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, who is an Orthodox Jew, has been silent in wake of the president's 'both sides' comments
Most Bravo-worthy Bravo moments of 2016
From Real Housewives cheating scandals to Southern Charm dinner parties, 2016 proved to be a year chock full of juicy dramatic goodness for fans.