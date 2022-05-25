Michael Rapaport

Most Recent

Sam embarks on a new beginning in Atypical final season trailer
Season 4 of the family dramedy hits Netflix on July 9.
Michael Rapaport on the importance of Atypical: 'It really resonates with people'
Michael Rapaport admits he 'had no idea' what he was doing when he worked on Murphy Brown
Michael Rapaport rips 'punk' Jared Kushner in NSFW rant: 'Are you a f—ing mute?'
Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, who is an Orthodox Jew, has been silent in wake of the president's 'both sides' comments
Netflix's Atypical trailer glimpses a new take on young love
Most Bravo-worthy Bravo moments of 2016
From Real Housewives cheating scandals to Southern Charm dinner parties, 2016 proved to be a year chock full of juicy dramatic goodness for fans.
Advertisement

More Michael Rapaport

Juliette Lewis rocks on the edge in Tribeca doc Hard Lovin' Woman
Woody Allen Amazon series adds to cast
Joy Behar, Lewis Black, Becky Ann Baker, and Michael Rapaport set as costars on the six-episode series
Greta Gerwig joins Natalie Portman in Kennedy drama Jackie
Knicks hoops documentary headlines Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival
'Justified' cast previews season 5: More Crowes, violence, and laughs
'Justified': Michael Rapaport talks playing the new Big Bad
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com