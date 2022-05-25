Michael Connelly

Most Recent

Ronin's work: Titus Welliver talks Bosch: Legacy and playing Harry as a 'masterless samurai'
Plus: Get your first look at the full trailer for the Bosch spin-off, featuring Welliver and costars Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers.
Mickey Haller and his backseat law office are driven to win in the first trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer
The series hits Netflix on May 13.
Titus Welliver is back in the first Bosch: Legacy teaser — find out when the spin-off premieres
Like father, like daughter.
Titus Welliver previews the final season of Bosch — watch the explosive trailer
Plus, the actor teases IMDb TV's upcoming Bosch spin-off.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on Matthew McConaughey role in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer series
Bosch teams up with Det. Ballard for the first time in Dark Sacred Night: Read an exclusive excerpt
Advertisement

More Michael Connelly

How Jack Reacher, Harry Bosch, and other famous characters got their names
Lee Child, Michael Connelly, and more authors open up about naming their iconic characters.
Michael Connelly shares excerpt from The Late Show
Get a first look at the best-selling mystery writer's new series.
Bosch and the pleasures and pitfalls of novels for television
On The Books: Hachette Amazon feud escalates, affecting Rowling and Connelly
See the trailer for 'The Gods of Guilt' by Michael Connelly
Michael Connelly's 'The Reversal': The Shelf Life Book Club
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com