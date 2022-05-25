Matt Corman

Most Recent

Marvel is reportedly developing a Daredevil Disney+ series
The Man Without Fear could be coming back to the small screen.
'Covert Affairs' creators talk that season 5 finale ending
'Covert Affairs' bosses promise a death in midseason finale
'Covert Affairs' bosses discuss the traitor reveal and the new Big Bad
'Covert Affairs' producers hint at secretive Annie, ladies'-man Auggie
'Covert Affairs' season premiere postmortem: EPs talk Annie's secret
Advertisement

More Matt Corman

'Covert Affairs' postmortem: Creators tease a new Annie
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com