Mary Wigmore

Isabelle Huppert fell so deep into her Frankie character that she forgot she was acting
'It was really about just being,' the French icon tells EW of Ira Sachs' new movie, also starring Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, and Brendan Gleeson.
Oct. 25-27 Weekend Movie Preview: From Black and Blue to Countdown, the best movies to see now
Bruce Springsteen, Naomie Harris, Eddie Murphy, Isabelle Huppert, more lead the weekend's new theatrical and streaming movies.
Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei bond in Portugal in moving Frankie trailer
See Meryl Streep, Eddie Murphy, more in first-look photos from Toronto International Film Festival lineup
Penélope Cruz, Rocketman, more among 2019 Cannes Film Festival lineup
Elton John biopic, Terrence Malick WWII movie, Jim Jarmusch zombie flick to premiere
Little Men trailer: Ira Sachs film features Greg Kinnear, Alfred Molina, and more
'Love is Strange' reviews : An indie gem to cap the summer
Sundance 2014: Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon cut each other up once more in 'The Trip to Italy'
