Investigate a script page from Only Murders in the Building's season 2 premiere
OMITB creator John Hoffman helps you reopen the case on the Hulu mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short
Watch Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne enter season 2 of Only Murders in the Building
Here's the first footage of the new season from the Hulu mystery comedy returning June 28.
Selena Gomez can't keep her feet to herself, goes shoeless at SAG Awards
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star kicked off her heels to present Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.
See all the stars on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations: Succession, Ted Lasso dominate, Kristen Stewart snubbed
Succession, Ted Lasso, and Squid Game steamrolled TV nominations while Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana was shockingly snubbed in the Best Actress race.
The best TV performances of 2021
Saturday Night Live recap: Paul Rudd joins Five-Timers Club in unprecedented holiday episode
'SNL' closed out 2021 with no live audience and no musical guest, but a few surprises.
Snoop Dogg announces Belfast, Squid Game, more at 2022 Golden Globe nominations: See the full list
See the full list of film and TV nominees.
Only Murders in the Building creator on finale's killer reveals, plus some season 2 clues
Here's who's coming to The View to kick off season 25
Only Murders in the Building creator and stars on that Sting surprise, what's next
Only Murders in the Building review: A starry caper that settles for broad comedy
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short play sleuth in Only Murders in the Building sneak peek

Watch Dan Levy, Steve Martin, and more honor — and roast — Eugene Levy's lifetime achievement award
TV // August 11, 2020
The best TV shows on Hulu right now (February 2022)
TV // July 01, 2020
Saturday Night Live recap: Kristen Wiig hosts at-home season finale
Recaps // May 10, 2020
Why Netflix's The Willoughbys are the perfect quarantine companions
Movies // April 22, 2020
The kids are in charge in first trailer for Netflix's animated film The Willoughbys
Movies // March 23, 2020
Steve Martin and Martin Short to star in new Hulu comedy about true-crime fanatics
TV // January 17, 2020
Preview Mitch's surprise birthday party in The Morning Show flashback episode
TV // December 05, 2019
Kim Kardashian, Jeff Goldblum, Will Ferrell endure Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets
TV // September 26, 2019
Steve Martin, Martin Short pal around in trailer for Netflix comedy special
TV // May 18, 2018
Steve Martin, Martin Short prove they're best friends with Jimmy Fallon's game
TV // May 04, 2018
Steve Martin and Martin Short join forces for Netflix comedy special
TV // February 27, 2018
Gilda Radner documentary to open 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
Movies // February 06, 2018
Diane Keaton AFI Tribute: Woody Allen makes surprise appearance and 6 more highlights
Movies // June 09, 2017
Martin Short and Steve Martin goof around on The Tonight Show
Article // October 28, 2016
Kelly Ripa Jiminy Glick video from Maya & Marty
Article // July 13, 2016
Maya and Marty: Kelly Ripa, Emma Stone to guest in finale
Article // July 07, 2016
Maya and Marty: Everyone Poops becomes movie trailer
Article // July 06, 2016
Jerry Seinfeld: Jiminy Glick interview video airs
Article // July 06, 2016
Hairspray Live: Kristin Chenoweth cast as Velma Von Tussle
Article // June 21, 2016
John Cena plays fireman in Maya & Marty sketch
Article // June 15, 2016
Maya and Marty: Jimmy Fallon and Martin Short are twins in Little Big Shots parody
Article // June 01, 2016
Maya and Marty: 5 thumbs up moments from the variety show premiere
Article // May 31, 2016
Tonight Show: Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon's Windy City Blue spoofs cop shows
Article // May 28, 2016
Maya Rudolph, Martin Short NBC variety show first look
Article // May 12, 2016
Martin Short and Derek Hough board NBC's 'Hairspray Live!'
Article // April 27, 2016
