Investigate a script page from Only Murders in the Building's season 2 premiere
OMITB creator John Hoffman helps you reopen the case on the Hulu mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short
Watch Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne enter season 2 of Only Murders in the Building
Here's the first footage of the new season from the Hulu mystery comedy returning June 28.
Selena Gomez can't keep her feet to herself, goes shoeless at SAG Awards
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star kicked off her heels to present Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations: Succession, Ted Lasso dominate, Kristen Stewart snubbed
Succession, Ted Lasso, and Squid Game steamrolled TV nominations while Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana was shockingly snubbed in the Best Actress race.