Marcia Marcia Marcia

Luxx reveals unaired, tear-filled Drag Race moment with RuPaul: 'I get very emotional'
Luxx Noir London tells EW her sweet exchange with RuPaul on the Main Stage "went on for a lot longer" than we saw on TV as they discussed her 1986 tribute look on the runway.
Marcia Marcia Marcia reveals Trixie Mattel joke she forgot to say during Drag Race comedy challenge
Marcia also tells EW how she and Anetra improvised one of the best lip-syncs in Drag Race her-story — and responds to Kennedy Davenport's "bag of carpets" comment.
We watched Drag Race film 200th episode from behind Alyssa Edwards' mirror — here's everything we saw
EW exclusively previews the show's monumental episode, which features references to queens and calamity from the last 14 years of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul introduces 'punch to the gut' twist to Drag Race LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown
Mama Ru gagged the queens a bit when she introduced a major, shocking twist that shifted the power balance for the season 15 queens.
Marcia Marcia Marcia says explosive RuPaul's Drag Race LaLaPaRuza has 'cast's different colors coming out'
"Watching it back, it really is so much more dramatic than I remember it being," Marcia exclusively tells EW of season 15 while previewing a fiery lip-sync smackdown ahead.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 expanding to 90-minute episodes on MTV
Fans rejoice! RuPaul's Drag Race is getting longer episodes again.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Malaysia reveals how season 3 drama inspired season 15 fight: 'They were trolling'
"I think they were playing a very strategic game. They were paying homage to the time when Shangela.... wanted reggae," Malaysia Babydoll Foxx exclusively tells EW's Quick Drag podcast.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Marcia Marcia Marcia brings Brady Bunch look full-circle
The New York City queen referenced the iconic football episode from The Brady Bunch — which celebrates its 50th anniversary on Feb. 9 after entering season 15 with a nose bandage.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
Meet every celebrity behind the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game characters
Ariana Grande makes iconic RuPaul's Drag Race entrance and a legendary queen returns in season 15 premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race cast assures 'unhinged' season 15 isn't Best Friends Race: 'That's not our story!'
Watch spicy RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Werk Room entrances packed with 'delusion' and drama!

EW exclusively debuts the first act of the new season featuring a deliciously dramatic clash over hair length, flexed muscles, a broken nose, and "masculine swag."

