Mamoudou Athie

Archive 81 has been 86ed by Netflix, so looks like Dan is permanently stuck in the '90s
Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine had previously revealed her big plans for a potential second season to EW.
Archive 81 star Mamoudou Athie on why his character's fate is so fitting: 'He's a man stuck in time'
'He's a man stuck in time.'
Archive 81 showrunner answers our burning questions about that shocking finale and the show's future
Rebecca Sonnenshine reveals all, including big plans for a potential season 2.
How Drake and wine combine in the Netflix film Uncorked
Actor Mamoudou Athie and director Prentice Penny are as obsessed with Tiger King as you.
Netflix adds Grandmaster Flash for Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down, finds actor to play young rapper
