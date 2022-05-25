Archive 81 has been 86ed by Netflix, so looks like Dan is permanently stuck in the '90s
Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine had previously revealed her big plans for a potential second season to EW.
Archive 81 star Mamoudou Athie on why his character's fate is so fitting: 'He's a man stuck in time'
'He's a man stuck in time.'
Archive 81 showrunner answers our burning questions about that shocking finale and the show's future
Rebecca Sonnenshine reveals all, including big plans for a potential season 2.
How Drake and wine combine in the Netflix film Uncorked
Actor Mamoudou Athie and director Prentice Penny are as obsessed with Tiger King as you.