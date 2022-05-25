Lynn Collins

The Walking Dead recap: What the heck happened to Connie?
Connie encounters a whole new breed of Walking Dead villain.
The Walking Dead showrunner reveals how Leah's storyline was originally supposed to begin
Angela Kang also weighs in on the latest episode's 'horrific' ending.
The Walking Dead recap: Pope and the Reapers are unmasked
A blast from Daryl's past is the key to explaining the Reapers.
The Walking Dead showrunner says the Leah story is not over
Daryl and Leah's story is not over on 'The Walking Dead,' showrunner says