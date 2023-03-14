Luxx Noir London

Most Recent

Luxx reveals unaired, tear-filled Drag Race moment with RuPaul: 'I get very emotional'
Luxx Noir London tells EW her sweet exchange with RuPaul on the Main Stage "went on for a lot longer" than we saw on TV as they discussed her 1986 tribute look on the runway.
Luxx Noir London moves RuPaul to tears with 1986 tribute look on RuPaul's Drag Race runway
The New York City-based queen brought RuPaul "full-circle" as she rocked the runway in a look inspired by the Emmy winner's punk band Wee Wee Pole.
We watched Drag Race film 200th episode from behind Alyssa Edwards' mirror — here's everything we saw
EW exclusively previews the show's monumental episode, which features references to queens and calamity from the last 14 years of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul introduces 'punch to the gut' twist to Drag Race LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown
Mama Ru gagged the queens a bit when she introduced a major, shocking twist that shifted the power balance for the season 15 queens.
Aura Mayari hilariously reveals she mouthed gibberish in RuPaul's Drag Race lip-sync: 'I didn't know my f---ing words'
Aura tells EW no one clocked the fact that she didn't know the lyrics to "Sweetest Pie" and performed "facial acrobatics" to distract them from noticing.
Surprise actor crashes RuPaul's Drag Race acting challenge with hilarious queen references
Danny Trejo made a surprise appearance and referenced iconic queens of the past as the season 15 gals filmed a Daytona Wind sequel.
More Luxx Noir London

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 expanding to 90-minute episodes on MTV
Fans rejoice! RuPaul's Drag Race is getting longer episodes again.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Malaysia reveals how season 3 drama inspired season 15 fight: 'They were trolling'
"I think they were playing a very strategic game. They were paying homage to the time when Shangela.... wanted reggae," Malaysia Babydoll Foxx exclusively tells EW's Quick Drag podcast.
Meet every celebrity behind the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game characters
Ariana Grande makes iconic RuPaul's Drag Race entrance and a legendary queen returns in season 15 premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race cast assures 'unhinged' season 15 isn't Best Friends Race: 'That's not our story!'
Watch spicy RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Werk Room entrances packed with 'delusion' and drama!
Ts Madison joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as rotating judge

The trailblazing LGBTQ icon will be a regular judge throughout season 15, rotating to appear alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.

