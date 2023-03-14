Loosey LaDuca

Marcia Marcia Marcia reveals Trixie Mattel joke she forgot to say during Drag Race comedy challenge
Marcia also tells EW how she and Anetra improvised one of the best lip-syncs in Drag Race her-story — and responds to Kennedy Davenport's "bag of carpets" comment.
Frankie Grande reveals which RuPaul's Drag Race queen had him in tears and who was 'fangirling a little too hard'
The actor joins EW's Quick Drag podcast to spill tea on the season 15 interview challenge, and reveals that he owns a garment once worn by Queen Bey herself that was recreated on the Night of 1,000 Beyoncés runway.
We watched Drag Race film 200th episode from behind Alyssa Edwards' mirror — here's everything we saw
EW exclusively previews the show's monumental episode, which features references to queens and calamity from the last 14 years of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Jax reveals what she said to Anetra after shocking LaLaPaRuza twist
Jax also tells EW how she bonded with Jasmine Kennedie over their similar trajectories in the lip-sync LaLaPaRuza episodes: "Girl, we’re twins!"
RuPaul introduces 'punch to the gut' twist to Drag Race LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown
Mama Ru gagged the queens a bit when she introduced a major, shocking twist that shifted the power balance for the season 15 queens.
RuPaul's Drag Race just had one of the most bonkers lip-syncs in her-story
The bottom two queens notched a Drag Race first with a performance that appeared to be entirely choreographed from the start.