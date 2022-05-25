Lauren Ash

Most Recent

Chicago Party Aunt gets rowdy with RuPaul in boozy new series
Lauren Ash exclusively chats about Netflix's latest adult animated comedy, which she fully immersed herself in Chicago drinking culture to prepare for: "Luckily it paid off!"
RuPaul joins Netflix animated series Chicago Party Aunt as fierce salon owner
RuPaul will play a no-nonsense salon head in the new Netflix animated comedy starring Lauren Ash and Rory O'Malley.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation cast reunites, plus more great celebrity photos
Superstore: Lauren Ash on the 'extensive research' she did for 'Ladies' Lunch' episode
Superstore: America Ferrera and Lauren Ash on the Olympics episode
The Must List: Epic Serena Williams documentary airs June 22
Plus four other things we love in pop culture this week
Advertisement

More Lauren Ash

Superstore: America Ferrera and castmates play pricing game
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com