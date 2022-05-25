Chicago Party Aunt gets rowdy with RuPaul in boozy new series
Lauren Ash exclusively chats about Netflix's latest adult animated comedy, which she fully immersed herself in Chicago drinking culture to prepare for: "Luckily it paid off!"
RuPaul joins Netflix animated series Chicago Party Aunt as fierce salon owner
RuPaul will play a no-nonsense salon head in the new Netflix animated comedy starring Lauren Ash and Rory O'Malley.
The Must List: Epic Serena Williams documentary airs June 22
Plus four other things we love in pop culture this week