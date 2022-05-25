Lars Rudolph

Everything we know about Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts
Should East Coasters wait up till midnight or 3 a.m.? Who is participating in the reunion? What about J.K. Rowling? We have answers for all this and more.
Harry Potter stars get emotional over reunion in Return to Hogwarts trailer: 'We're family'
See the stars of Harry Potter return to their old stomping grounds for the Sorcerer's Stone anniversary special.
Harry Potter stars return to Platform 9 3/4 in teaser for 20th anniversary reunion special
The first teaser for the highly anticipated reunion special brings all the nostalgia.