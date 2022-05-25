Lars Rudolph

Most Recent

Everything we know about Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts
Should East Coasters wait up till midnight or 3 a.m.? Who is participating in the reunion? What about J.K. Rowling? We have answers for all this and more.
Harry Potter stars get emotional over reunion in Return to Hogwarts trailer: 'We're family'
See the stars of Harry Potter return to their old stomping grounds for the Sorcerer's Stone anniversary special.
Harry Potter stars return to Platform 9 3/4 in teaser for 20th anniversary reunion special
The first teaser for the highly anticipated reunion special brings all the nostalgia.
Universal Orlando unveils Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure coaster details
See concept art for Harry Potter favorites that never made the movies
National Treasure review: Tense mini-series evokes recent headlines
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com