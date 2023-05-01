RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 trailer reveals major audience vote twist for eliminated queens
Eliminated queens will vie for $50,000 based on Untucked viewers voting for their runway looks through the season, which includes Zooey Deschanel, JoJo Siwa, and Idina Menzel as guest judges.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 queens preview twists, tears, alliances, and 'fierce ass competition' ahead
EW exclusively chats All Stars 8 with the 12 queens returning to compete for a spot in the Hall of Fame: "Don't be fooled by these girls," Kandy Muse says. "They came to win."
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 cast of returning queens revealed
Miss Congeniality winners, OG fan-favorite queens, and a Canada's Drag Race icon will all return to compete on AS8. See the full cast here.