Ke Huy Quan

Michelle Yeoh almost quit Everything Everywhere All at Once over her character's name
"I'm like, 'If you don't change the name, I'm not coming in.'"
Brendan Fraser praises Encino Man costar Ke Huy Quan for 'performance of his lifetime' in Everything Everywhere All at Once
"The journey that he's taken to come to this place has given him, I think, the role of his lifetime," The Whale star tells EW after reuniting with Quan on the Oscars circuit.
Keke Palmer, Ke Huy Quan win key Oscars precursor as NYFCC reveals full winners list
See the full list of winners from the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards, including the Nope actress and the Everything Everywhere All at Once star.
Tracking the top 2023 Oscar contenders
See who's winning (and losing) awards in our 2023 Oscars contender tracker, which keeps tabs on the Academy Awards race.
Ke Huy Quan reveals backstory to Indiana Jones reunion with Harrison Ford: 'Are you Short Round?'
"Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid," the actor said.
The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan returns to set for the first time in 36 years: 'I got a bit emotional'
The 51-year-old actor shared photos of the Warner Bros. soundstage where the cast shot the famous pirate ship scene in the 1985 classic.
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
The actors starred together in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki
From Indiana Jones to The Goonies to Everything Everywhere All at Once and now to the MCU, the 51-year-old actor has had quite the career.
2023 Oscars heat index: Ke Huy Quan and Avatar: The Way of Water make waves
Watch Goonies star Ke Huy Quan win a fight with a fanny pack in Everything Everywhere clip
Whatever happened to Short Round? Ke Huy Quan returns to the big screen
