The Bold Type stars reveal which stories almost ended very differently
Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy speak to EW about the series finale.
We drank three rounds with the women of The Bold Type
Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy toast the series' end.
Messy relationships abound in The Bold Type final season trailer
Richard and Adena are back, and Jane is… into her co-worker?
The Bold Type's Aisha Dee calls out Kat's 'confusing' season 4 romance, lack of representation
The actor released a thoughtful "call to action" ahead of the Freeform series' season 4 finale