The Bold Type stars reveal which stories almost ended very differently
Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy speak to EW about the series finale.
We drank three rounds with the women of The Bold Type
Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy toast the series' end.
Jane and Sutton try mushrooms in exclusive Bold Type sneak peek
Messy relationships abound in The Bold Type final season trailer
Richard and Adena are back, and Jane is… into her co-worker?
Freeform renews The Bold Type for shortened final season
The Bold Type's Aisha Dee calls out Kat's 'confusing' season 4 romance, lack of representation
The actor released a thoughtful "call to action" ahead of the Freeform series' season 4 finale
Richard and Sutton argue about their future in exclusive The Bold Type sneak peek
The Bold Type star Katie Stevens on filming Jane's recovery
The Bold Type cast guides you through watching the show for the first time
Ali Stroker to guest-star on The Bold Type season 4
The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy talks Sutton and Richard's 'non-traditional' wedding
Jane's brother confronts Pinstripe about cheating in The Bold Type sneak peek
The Bold Type star teases major 'life changes' in midseason finale

Fact checking The Bold Type: 'Legends of the Fall Issue'
TV // January 23, 2020
Katie Stevens didn't want to tell 'the typical cheating story' on The Bold Type
TV // January 23, 2020
First trailer for The Bold Type season 4 previews Scarlet without Jacqueline
TV // December 13, 2019
Chord Overstreet to guest-star on The Bold Type as Jane's brother
TV // November 18, 2019
The Bold Type actress Katie Stevens discusses her new horror movie Haunt
Movies // September 13, 2019
Freeform renews The Bold Type for season 4
TV // May 14, 2019
Watch Jane, Kat, and Sutton meet for the first time in a Bold Type flashback
TV // May 09, 2019
Watch The Bold Type cast fangirl over RuPaul's Drag Race star Sasha Velour's set visit
TV // April 17, 2019
Jane and Sutton have a vibrator emergency in an exclusive Bold Type sneak peek
TV // April 12, 2019
The Bold Type boss previews new paths for Kat, Jane, and Sutton in season 3
TV // April 09, 2019
The Bold Type: Katie Stevens previews more on Jane's BRCA gene
TV // July 09, 2018
The Bold Type: Katie Stevens talks tackling 'privilege' in this week's episode
TV // July 03, 2018
The Bold Type is 'back and ready to kick ass' in season 2 trailer
TV // May 09, 2018
The Bold Type stars break down that Yoni egg scene
TV // July 11, 2017
The Bold Type stars: Watching the show is like reading an issue of Cosmo
TV // July 11, 2017
Faking It casting call for transgender youth
Article // October 30, 2015
National Dog Day: Celebrities honor their dogs
Article // August 26, 2015
'CSI' casts 'Faking It' star Katie Stevens for two-hour send-off
Article // July 29, 2015
