Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore summons lackluster magic at box office
The third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off film series debuted to a franchise low of $43 million.
See the stars at the Secrets of Dumbledore premiere — and yes, J.K. Rowling showed up
Eddie Redmayne forms his own suicide squad in first Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer
Meet the team assembled to take down the most dangerous wizard in a century.
Behold Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald in the first footage for Fantastic Beasts 3
The 'Hannibal' and 'Doctor Strange' actor replaces Johnny Depp as the dark wizard in 'The Secrets of Dumbledore.'
Frontier romance The World to Come casts a hypnotic mood: Review
Daniel Kaluuya, Demián Bichir, and Katherine Waterston meet for EW's first-ever Awardist Sundance panel
The Oscar contenders' films are getting major Sundance screenings
Katherine Waterston on her 19th-century LGBTQ romance The World to Come
A mysterious island ensnares Jude Law and Naomie Harris in HBO's The Third Day trailer
A brief visual history of bowl cuts in movies
Benedict Cumberbatch's Thomas Edison film The Current War finally gets new release date
Katherine Waterston is a widow haunted by her husband's mysterious death in State Like Sleep trailer
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald charms box office with $26 million opening
Inside The Crimes of Grindelwald and its fight to reinvent Fantastic Beasts

The Weinstein Co. pushes The Current War back to 2018
Movies // October 14, 2017
Benedict Cumberbatch's Thomas Edison lights up The Current War trailer
Movies // September 07, 2017
Box office update: Pirates wins, Baywatch sinks on worst Memorial Day frame since 1999
Movies // May 29, 2017
10 must-see movies this Memorial Day weekend
Movies // May 26, 2017
Box office preview: Pirates 5, Baywatch to make Memorial Day waves
Movies // May 25, 2017
Box office report: Alien: Covenant edges out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for No.1 spot
Movies // May 21, 2017
Box office preview: Alien: Covenant to hatch atop weekend chart
Movies // May 18, 2017
Here's what the critics are saying about Alien: Covenant
Movies // May 07, 2017
Katherine Waterston wants her MUTHUR in tense Alien: Covenant teaser
Movies // May 05, 2017
Alien: Covenant trailer gets up close and personal with a xenomorph
Movies // February 28, 2017
Alien: Covenant hatches new poster, teases new trailer coming Wednesday
Movies // February 28, 2017
Alien: Covenant photo confirms James Franco part of cast
Movies // February 21, 2017
Alien: Covenant trailer gets Prometheus remix
Movies // December 28, 2016
Alien: Covenant drops terrifying, R-rated first trailer for Christmas
Movies // December 25, 2016
Alien: Covenant trailer arrives Christmas Day: Watch first footage now
Movies // December 24, 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, Michael Shannon cast in The Current War
Article // December 16, 2016
Box office: Moana tops for second week, Disney sets industry record
Article // December 04, 2016
Box office predictions: Moana to hold top spot for second weekend
Article // December 01, 2016
Box office preview: Moana makes waves ahead of top weekend debut
Article // November 24, 2016
Box office report: Fantastic Beasts devours competition for top spot
Article // November 20, 2016
Box office preview: Fantastic Beasts poised for magical opening weekend
Article // November 17, 2016
Fantastic Beasts reviews roundup: Harry Potter universe roars back
Article // November 13, 2016
Fantastic Beasts stars explain how new movie is different from Harry Potter films
Article // November 04, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston on handling their wands
Article // October 30, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston tease Newt, Tina relationship
Article // October 30, 2016
