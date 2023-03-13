Drag Race star Jax on her LaLaPaRuza elimination parallel with Jasmine Kennedie: 'Girl, we're twins!'
"Jasmine and I are very close," Jax tells EW. "There was a moment after I lost to Mistress where I was like, this feels all too familiar right now."
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Jax reveals what she said to Anetra after shocking LaLaPaRuza twist
Jax also tells EW how she bonded with Jasmine Kennedie over their similar trajectories in the lip-sync LaLaPaRuza episodes: "Girl, we’re twins!"
RuPaul introduces 'punch to the gut' twist to Drag Race LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown
Mama Ru gagged the queens a bit when she introduced a major, shocking twist that shifted the power balance for the season 15 queens.
Meet every celebrity behind the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game characters
From Tim Gunn to the Virgin Mary, see all of the famous faces who inspired the Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game impersonations on the largest-ever version of the fan-favorite challenge.
RuPaul's Drag Race cast assures 'unhinged' season 15 isn't Best Friends Race: 'That's not our story!'
Ex-Best Buy employee Robin Fierce performs an electronics sales pitch in EW's group interview teasing twists, drama, Ariana Grande, and which queen brought porn to share with her sisters.
Ts Madison joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as rotating judge
The trailblazing LGBTQ icon will be a regular judge throughout season 15, rotating to appear alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.