Jason Momoa

Most Recent

Why Zendaya and Ana de Armas came up in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
An entertainment industry consultant testified about Heard's career trajectory during the sixth and final week of the defamation trial.
Watch live: Closing arguments in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard
Both sides make her final remarks today
Amber Heard was nearly recast in Aquaman 2 due to bad chemistry with Jason Momoa, says her agent
Heard's talent agent Jessica Kovacevic testified about her career before and after her split from ex-husband Johnny Depp on week 5 of the trial.
The 10 best drama movies on Netflix
From ‘tearless tearjerkers’ to ‘white-knuckle survival tales,’ check out our list of the best drama films to watch on Netflix right now.
What to know about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, including how to watch it live
Get a breakdown of the actor's highly-publicized trial against his ex-wife, which is steaming on Court TV.
The 10 best and worst moments of the 2022 Oscars
The highs, lows, and whoas of this year's ceremony.
Advertisement

More Jason Momoa

The Batman stars trade capes for coats at red carpet premiere: See all the photos
Peacemaker star John Cena talks season finale and those very surprising cameos
John Cena says 'Peacemaker' season finale was "a big gamble" by James Gunn
See the Rock's Black Adam and Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate in DC's 2022 preview
Hustle, The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, and more new movies coming to Netflix this year
Thank you for being a flirt: NBC pays tribute to Betty White and her impeccable game
Aquaman vs. Family Man: Jason Momoa in talks for Fast & Furious 10
Aquaman stars celebrate end of filming sequel with waterworks in behind-the-scenes photo

Director James Wan and his stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson shower each other with water and joy after completing the next DC Comics movie.

All Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa and James Wan unveil Aquaman's new 'stealth suit' for Lost Kingdom
Movies // September 05, 2021
Divided first Dune reviews hail 'immersive,' 'breathtaking' filmmaking, split on storytelling
Movies // September 03, 2021
Dune review: Denis Villeneuve's starry sci-fi epic is breathtaking, and a little bit maddening
Movie Reviews // September 03, 2021
Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa got 'as drunk as humanly possible' at Game of Thrones reunion
TV // September 02, 2021
What to Watch this Weekend: He's All That updates a beloved teen rom-com for the TikTok age
What to Watch // August 27, 2021
Jason Momoa talks 'amazing' collaboration with Dave Bautista, teases their new buddy cop movie
TV // August 26, 2021
James Wan says Aquaman 2 is inspired by a campy Italian horror movie from the '60s
Movies // August 18, 2021
Jason Momoa won't let his kids see him on Baywatch: 'We don't say the B-word at home'
TV // August 16, 2021
Jason Momoa sweeps Emilia Clarke off her feet during Game of Thrones reunion
TV // August 15, 2021
Lenny Kravitz's birthday message to Jason Momoa sparks annual Lisa Bonet celebration
Celebrity // August 01, 2021
Aquaman 2 filmmakers won't cut Amber Heard from film despite urging of Johnny Depp fans, says producer
Movies // July 30, 2021
Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa square off in epic See season 2 trailer
TV // July 29, 2021
Dwayne Johnson jokes daughter's preference for Jason Momoa's Aquaman is 'great for the ego'
TV // July 20, 2021
Jason Momoa returns to England for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shoot
Movies // July 18, 2021
Jason Momoa recalls how he creeped out Liam Neeson and Al Pacino during his early days in Hollywood
TV // July 09, 2021
Kevin Hart, Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and more stars post the sweetest Father's Day tributes
Celebrity // June 20, 2021
Aquaman sequel gets an official Lost Kingdom title that points to a piece of Atlantean lore
Movies // June 11, 2021
Chris Hemsworth's son wants to be Superman when he grows up, and the Thor star had a hilarious response
Movies // May 25, 2021
Netflix reveals Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo, Channing Tatum as George Washington in summer movie sizzle reel
Movies // April 27, 2021
Dwayne Johnson's daughter prefers Aquaman to her dad, and Jason Momoa had the perfect response
Movies // April 19, 2021
The Game of Thrones series premiere took its time. The wannabes could learn something.
TV // April 17, 2021
Aquaman 2 adds king of the Iron Islands from Game of Thrones, Pilou Asbaek
Movies // April 15, 2021
Watch the Snyder Cut's Knightmare scene, now in glorious black and white
Movies // March 26, 2021
Zack Snyder's Justice League is just as bad and twice as long: Review
Movie Reviews // March 15, 2021
Netflix teases massive 2021 film slate with plans to release new movies every week
Movies // January 12, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com