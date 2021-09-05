Why Zendaya and Ana de Armas came up in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
An entertainment industry consultant testified about Heard's career trajectory during the sixth and final week of the defamation trial.
Watch live: Closing arguments in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard
Both sides make her final remarks today
Amber Heard was nearly recast in Aquaman 2 due to bad chemistry with Jason Momoa, says her agent
Heard's talent agent Jessica Kovacevic testified about her career before and after her split from ex-husband Johnny Depp on week 5 of the trial.
The 10 best drama movies on Netflix
From ‘tearless tearjerkers’ to ‘white-knuckle survival tales,’ check out our list of the best drama films to watch on Netflix right now.
What to know about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, including how to watch it live
Get a breakdown of the actor's highly-publicized trial against his ex-wife, which is steaming on Court TV.
The 10 best and worst moments of the 2022 Oscars
The highs, lows, and whoas of this year's ceremony.