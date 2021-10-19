J.K. Simmons

Night Sky review: This is not the Sissy Spacek-J.K. Simmons drama we (or they) deserve
The Oscar winners anchor the Amazon Prime Video drama, which drowns a heartfelt allegory in sci-fi silliness.
5 kids flicks perfect for summer vacation
From a reunited Chip N' Dale to a league of super-powered pets, these delightful summer releases will keep your kids thoroughly entertained.
Juno cast reunites to remember a 'preggo' eggo and 'pork swords' at the Oscars
Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards to present the award for Best Original Screenplay.
5 anonymous Oscars voters reveal their juicy secret ballot picks: 'Boring white guy? Gotta go!'
"Another white guy reminiscing about his white guy childhood? It's so boring to me," says one of EW's surveyed Academy members that revealed the Oscars contenders they voted for.
See all the stars at the 2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Andrew Garfield reacts to the web of Oscar-nominated Spider-Man alums
Plus, how he thinks Jonathan Larson would've reacted to his Best Actor nomination.
How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees
It's time to start checking off titles before March 27.
See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees
Lady Gaga, Caitríona Balfe, and Ruth Negga were surprisingly snubbed among an Oscar nominations list that saw The Power of the Dog lead with 12 overall nods.
New Batgirl casting marks the first transgender character in a live-action DC Comics movie
The Contenders, 2022 Edition
In Being the Ricardos, J.K. Simmons turns grump into gold
Fact or Fiction: Inside the surprising true stories behind Aaron Sorkin's I Love Lucy movie
Spider-Man: No Way Home review: Welcome to the multiverse

Oh, what a tangled meta-web he weaves.

Aaron Sorkin shows a new side of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos teaser
Movies // October 19, 2021
Let's talk about that wild end-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Movies // October 01, 2021
Watch J.K. Simmons sing and dance his way into Goliath as big-pharma opioid pusher 'Mr. Pain Killer'
TV // September 23, 2021
Chris Pratt thanks Tomorrow War fans for streaming his 'hideous aliens' around the world
Movies // July 06, 2021
Tom Holland's Spider-Man gets a Doctor Strange upgrade in new No Way Home toys
Movies // July 02, 2021
The Tomorrow War review: Chris Pratt fights for the future in enjoyably absurd action flick
Movie Reviews // July 01, 2021
See exclusive photos of Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and more at The Tomorrow War red carpet premiere
Movies // July 01, 2021
Dad recruits Mark Wahlberg, Randall Park, Jensen Ackles, and more for daughter's graduation video
Movies // June 16, 2021
The Tomorrow War trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against
Movies // May 26, 2021
Chris Pratt locks and loads for action in explosive Tomorrow War first-look photos
Movies // April 27, 2021
Nominated for Nothing: Why Palm Springs, the peak 2020 movie, floated right by the Oscars
Oscars // April 22, 2021
Whatever Happened to the Men of Tomorrow?
TV Reviews // April 12, 2021
Invincible's Robert Kirkman previews the 'family drama' at heart of blood-splattered superhero series
TV // February 23, 2021
Robert Kirkman's Invincible to premiere in March
TV // January 22, 2021
Best of 2020 (Behind the Scenes): How Palm Springs unknowingly captured the year's biggest mood
Movies // December 07, 2020
Invincible TV series unveils first look at Robert Kirkman's animated superhero saga
TV // October 08, 2020
Watch Chadwick Boseman's great performances in these movies right now
Movies // August 29, 2020
Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton join cast of Robert Kirkman's Invincible adaptation
TV // July 18, 2020
19 celebrities you might've missed in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra
TV // July 16, 2020
Watch Palm Springs cast talk twists, 69 jokes, Wild Wild West: 'This is good s---'
Movies // July 10, 2020
Andy Samberg gets weird in breezy existential romance Palm Springs: Review
Movie Reviews // July 08, 2020
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now (February 2022)
TV // June 30, 2020
Andy Samberg can't escape his own Groundhog Day in Palm Springs trailer
Movies // June 16, 2020
J.K. Simmons wants to play every famous Chris' dad after working with Chris Evans and Chris Pratt
Movies // May 31, 2020
J.K. Simmons recalls his Spider-Man audition, teases his future in the MCU
Movies // May 30, 2020
