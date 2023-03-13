See RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 eliminated queens' runway looks that didn't make the Main Stage
Check out the costumes Irene Dubois, Sugar, Spice, Aura Mayari, and more eliminated season 15 queens would've worn on the runway if they hadn't sashayed away.
Irene Dubois reveals ice water tutorial bits she cut to fit the RuPaul's Drag Race talent show
After telling RuPaul she nixed a few segments from the original piece, Irene details to EW what the full performance looks like when she does it at a club.
Ariana Grande makes iconic RuPaul's Drag Race entrance and a legendary queen returns in season 15 premiere
See which RuPaul's Drag Race legend returned to the Werk Room for the premiere.
RuPaul's Drag Race cast assures 'unhinged' season 15 isn't Best Friends Race: 'That's not our story!'
Ex-Best Buy employee Robin Fierce performs an electronics sales pitch in EW's group interview teasing twists, drama, Ariana Grande, and which queen brought porn to share with her sisters.
Watch spicy RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Werk Room entrances packed with 'delusion' and drama!
EW exclusively debuts the first act of the new season featuring a deliciously dramatic clash over hair length, flexed muscles, a broken nose, and "masculine swag."
Ts Madison joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as rotating judge
The trailblazing LGBTQ icon will be a regular judge throughout season 15, rotating to appear alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.