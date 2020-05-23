Harvey Guillén

Stars shine at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards
See exclusive photos of Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Ashley Park, and more at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards.
Ts Madison joins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 as rotating judge
The trailblazing LGBTQ icon will be a regular judge throughout season 15, rotating to appear alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.
Harvey Guillén reveals how Puss in Boots: The Last Wish changed his life
The What We Do in the Shadows star dives deep on joining the Shrek universe as the third lead in the new Puss in Boots movie opposite Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.
How What We Do in the Shadows pulled off that Colin Robinson finale reveal
Mark Proksch and executive producer Paul Simms break down the season 4 finale, including wigs and "daddy" Matt Berry.
Harvey Guillén nabbed his What We Do in the Shadows audition thanks to a wine and cheese night
The actor was joined by Superman & Lois' Elizabeth Tulloch, Reginald the Vampire star Jacob Batalon, and National Treasure series star Lisette Olivera for EW's Brave Warriors Comic-Con panel.
The best shows to stream on Discovery+ right now
From house and ghost hunting to all the reality TV drama, recipes, and shark sightings in between, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
Susan Sarandon soars into her first superhero movie with DC's Blue Beetle
Plus, she's the bad guy!
Best of 2021 (Behind the Scenes): How What We Do in the Shadows hit its Twilight homage out of the park
Director Kyle Newacheck and writer Marika Sawyer on how they perfected their version of the Twilight baseball scene and which actor surprised them with their Twilight knowledge.
Lady Gaga, Cher, and more react to end of Britney Spears' conservatorship: 'You're a superstar'
Why Veep star Sam Richardson was happy to play one more nice guy in Werewolves Within
How Hot Fuzz, Clue, and Arachnophobia influenced the horror-comedy Werewolves Within
Werewolves Within trailer looks like Knives Out with a monster
Best horror films of 2021

From 'Blood Red Sky' to 'Titane,' here are the best horror films of 2021.

What We Do in the Shadows renewed for season 3 at FX
TV // May 23, 2020
Watch Mark Hamill's What We Do in the Shadows debut in 'fangtastic' footage
TV // May 08, 2020
Haley Joel Osment becomes undead in first look at FX's What We Do in the Shadows
TV // February 18, 2020
