R&B adventurist Gallant explores 'Seoul Music' in new doc
Plus: The singer-songwriter gives EW a sneak peek at new music
Jack Garratt, Gallant cover Janet Jacksons I Get Lonely
Prince tributes: Ellie Goulding, LCD Soundsystem, honor music legend at Coachella
Gallant shares a playlist of seriously sexy tunes
The 23-year-old singer's debut album 'Ology' is out Wednesday
Gallant announces 'Ology,' shares 'Bourbon'
Gallant drops a rain-streaked video for his next-level slow jam 'Open Up': Exclusive
