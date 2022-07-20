Emma D'Arcy

Tom Glynn-Carney eager for Aegon to 'cause more havoc' in House of the Dragon season 2
The actor told an audience at the Game of Thrones Convention that cast members are training their bodies to prepare for the "strenuous" demands of season 2.
The Black Queen ascends: House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy on the 'grueling' season 1 finale and Negronis
A Black Queen and a viral meme.
How Olivia Cooke's performance in House of the Dragon made me think differently about Alicent Hightower
Cooke turned the unlikable Queen Alicent of Fire and Blood into an intriguing, nuanced character.
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
It seems the only thing bigger than House of the Dragon is its predecessor.
House of the Dragon boss says season 2 'opens up the world in a big way'
"We've flipped the chessboard over and spilled the pieces on the ground."
House of the Dragon creator calls season finale death 'another major point of no return'
Season 1 co-creator and co-showrunner Ryan Condal says the death is "the thing that really pushes it over the edge."
The best and worst changes House of the Dragon made from Fire and Blood book
As House of the Dragon concludes its first season, EW goes over which changes from the book we loved... and which ones fell flat.
Google House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke for a stunnin' surprise
Yes, it has something to do with a certain someone's drink of choice.
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy on the viral Negroni Sbagliato meme: 'I feel so embarrassed'
House of the Dragon creator on expanding the Larys Strong role: 'We knew he was a schemer'
The princess switch: Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke are taking over House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon clip reveals Emma D'Arcy's first scene as Rhaenyra: another childbirth nightmare

Emma D'Arcy will be taking over the Rhaenyra role for the rest of the season (and beyond). It begins with this moment.

House of the Dragon's full trailer sets the calm before the storm of civil war
TV // July 20, 2022
The wigs of Westeros: House of the Dragon stars discuss their hair game (of thrones)
TV // July 13, 2022
Breaking down 9 new photos from Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon
TV // July 13, 2022
Burning down the House: How Game of Thrones enters a new age with House of the Dragon
TV // July 13, 2022
