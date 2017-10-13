Domhnall Gleeson

Will there be another Peter Rabbit? Director and stars weigh in on potential third film
A post-credit scene hints at a potential return, so we asked the director and stars what's to come.
Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo break down their 'ridiculous' Peter Rabbit 2 boxing scene
"I just proceeded to absolutely destroy myself," says Gleeson of the scene.
Why Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride trimmed its runtime
Here's why Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' ride will run with a shorter duration when the park reopens.
Watch the final, bunny as hell Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway trailer
Domhnall Gleeson thought this About Time scene looked like he was trying to kill Rachel McAdams 
General Hux's turn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker surprised Domhnall Gleeson too
Why Brian and Domhnall Gleeson got childish for the sitcom Frank of Ireland
The two brothers play best friends on Amazon Prime show.
Brian and Domhnall Gleeson play a pair of idiots in the trailer for sitcom Frank of Ireland
Show premieres on Amazon Prime Video April 16.
The best Christmas movies on Netflix right now
Run creator breaks down the cliffhanger finale and Ruby's choice
Why HBO's Run is the thirstiest show on TV right now
Run to watch the trailer for rom-com thriller from Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ascends to $1 billion at worldwide box office

J.J. Abrams' film is the fifth Star Wars title in history to cross the milestone marker.

Goodbye Christopher Robin is a textbook bad biopic: EW review
Movie Reviews // October 13, 2017
Blade Runner 2049, BPM, and 24 other movies to see this October
Movies // October 03, 2017
Box office preview: Tom Cruise's American Made to underwhelm
Movies // September 29, 2017
Margot Robbie, Domhnall Gleeson Meet Winnie the Pooh In New Goodbye Christopher Robin Images
Movies // September 22, 2017
Peter Rabbit is a party animal in first trailer for revamped children's story
Movies // September 21, 2017
It, mother!, and 20 other movies to see this September
Movies // September 01, 2017
Why Christopher Robin was the original North West
Movies // August 11, 2017
Goodbye Christopher Robin trailer introduces the creator of Winnie the Pooh
Movies // August 04, 2017
Tom Cruise runs drugs for the CIA in explosive American Made trailer
Movies // June 05, 2017
Oh mother! See the poster for Darren Aronofsky's upcoming movie
Movies // May 14, 2017
Peter Rabbit: Margot Robbie to join movie voice cast
Article // October 24, 2016
Domnhall Gleeson, Margot Robbie in A.A. Milne biopic first photos
Article // September 29, 2016
The Revenant: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Dohmnall Gleeson are a brotherhood of trappers
Article // December 30, 2015
Brooklyn stars Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson chart their screen romance
Article // November 05, 2015
Brooklyn: Saoirse Ronan meets Domhnall Gleeson in new trailer
Article // October 13, 2015
Jesse Plemons, Domhnall Gleeson join Tom Cruise for 'Mena'
Article // May 27, 2015
Star Wars, Ex Machina star Domhnall Gleeson teaches us how to pronounce 'Domhnall Gleeson'
Article // May 04, 2015
Domhnall Gleeson talks Star Wars, Ex Machina, while playing Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
Article // May 04, 2015
'Ex Machina': The reviews are in...
Article // April 24, 2015
New 'Ex Machina' trailer has tech titans issue warnings against A.I.
Article // April 22, 2015
'Ex Machina': How to build the perfect robot
Article // April 08, 2015
'Ex Machina' trailer: 'You're freaked out'
Article // March 03, 2015
SXSW lineup features 'Get Hard,' 'Spy,' 'Trainwreck'
Article // February 03, 2015
Angelina Jolie talks 'Unbroken' and her brilliant new star, Jack O'Connell
Article // November 28, 2014
'Ex Machina' trailer takes 'Her' to the next frightening level
Article // October 30, 2014
