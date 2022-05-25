Dawn Upshaw

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Comic-Con 2022: Stars strike a pose in EW's photo studio
Comic-Con 2022: Stars strike a pose in EW's photo studio
From the casts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Walking Dead to Chris Pine and Regé Jean-Page, see who dropped by EW's Comic-Con headquarters at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.
Read More
Power players: Inside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Power players: Inside
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Go behind the scenes of Amazon Prime Video’s ambitious fantasy epic, which hopes to introduce J.R.R. Tolkien to a new generation.
Read More
Biggest bombshells in unsealed Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard court docs: Erectile dysfunction, nude photos, and Marilyn Manson
Biggest bombshells in unsealed Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard court docs: Erectile dysfunction, nude photos, and Marilyn Manson
Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be more to learn about the high-profile defamation trial, more than 6,000 pages of court docs were released over the weekend.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Person
Dawn Upshaw
Dawn Upshaw
Share
Dawn Upshaw
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.