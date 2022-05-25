David Lowery

Most Recent

Nominated for Nothing: The Oscars overlooked Dev Patel's heroic turn in The Green Knight
Justice for 'The Green Knight,' David Lowery's moody retelling of the classic Arthurian legend.
The Lost Daughter, Squid Game ignite awards season with Gotham Awards nominations
Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal leap ahead in the Oscar race as the Gotham Awards nominations are announced — complete with new gender-neutral acting categories.
2022 Oscar predictions: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, more contenders to look out for
EW kicks off awards season with an early look at potential contenders for the 2022 Oscars, from House of Gucci and Spencer to Dune and Bruised.
David Lowery on his quest to make the marvelous medieval epic The Green Knight
Dev Patel delivers a deadly blow in The Green Knight first official trailer
She can fly! Yara Shahidi tapped as Tinkerbell for live-action Peter Pan & Wendy
With just a bit of Pixie Dust, the Grown-ish star joins a cast that includes Jude Law as Captain Hook.
More David Lowery

Dev Patel armors up for a medieval epic in first trailer for The Green Knight
23 Disney classics making live-action magic on screen
How the director of The Old Man & the Gun is walking away from guns
How Robert Redford came to his last acting project, The Old Man & the Gun
Robert Redford is a gentleman bank robber in The Old Man & The Gun trailer
Spider-Man: Homecoming to swing into top spot at box office
A Ghost Story: Rooney Mara is haunted by Casey Affleck in hypnotic trailer

