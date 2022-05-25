Nominated for Nothing: The Oscars overlooked Dev Patel's heroic turn in The Green Knight
Justice for 'The Green Knight,' David Lowery's moody retelling of the classic Arthurian legend.
The Lost Daughter, Squid Game ignite awards season with Gotham Awards nominations
Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal leap ahead in the Oscar race as the Gotham Awards nominations are announced — complete with new gender-neutral acting categories.
2022 Oscar predictions: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, more contenders to look out for
EW kicks off awards season with an early look at potential contenders for the 2022 Oscars, from House of Gucci and Spencer to Dune and Bruised.
She can fly! Yara Shahidi tapped as Tinkerbell for live-action Peter Pan & Wendy
With just a bit of Pixie Dust, the Grown-ish star joins a cast that includes Jude Law as Captain Hook.