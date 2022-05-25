D'Arcy Carden

Most Recent

See Rosie O'Donnell's return in A League of Their Own TV show
The original A League of Their Own star will also moderate a post-screening Q&A for the show at Outfest Los Angeles.
Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams step up to the plate in first A League of Their Own trailer
The Rockford Peaches are back in a new teaser for the Amazon Prime Video series.
The Rockford Peaches return in A League of Their Own exclusive look
Co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham tease their joyful TV series about women’s baseball, adapted from the beloved 1992 movie.
Barry review: One of TV's best comedies is also thrilling... and terrifying
Bill Hader's hitman-goes-Hollywood show looks rejuvenated in a long-awaited season 3.
Jack Black, D'Arcy Carden, and Paul Bettany to pitch in for Red Nose Day Live
Plus, we're revealing several of the games the celebs will take part in.
No Activity gets animated for season 4: See the characters' new looks
CBS All Access comedy No Activity is going from live-action to animated for season 4 (which will debut on Paramount+), and EW has your first look at all the characters. Click through the gallery to see what series stars Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall, along with this season's guest stars, look like in animated form.
Advertisement

More D'Arcy Carden

The Awardist: Who has the edge for the 2020 Emmys?
This week on The Awardist podcast, we break down the Emmy nominations and predict which shows and stars have the momentum as campaigning enters "phase 2."
The Awardist: The Good Place stars Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden talk Donkey Doug and Ted Danson
Whether their characters were in The Good Place or the Bad Place, stars Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden loved going to work.
20 actors who played multiple roles on the same show
You can pre-order every The Good Place Funko Pop right now
The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden in talks for Amazon's A League of Their Own series
The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden helps John Oliver explain the risks of mobile homes
The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden on playing Janet(s) in that insane episode

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com