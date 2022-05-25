See Rosie O'Donnell's return in A League of Their Own TV show
The original A League of Their Own star will also moderate a post-screening Q&A for the show at Outfest Los Angeles.
Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams step up to the plate in first A League of Their Own trailer
The Rockford Peaches are back in a new teaser for the Amazon Prime Video series.
The Rockford Peaches return in A League of Their Own exclusive look
Co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham tease their joyful TV series about women’s baseball, adapted from the beloved 1992 movie.
Barry review: One of TV's best comedies is also thrilling... and terrifying
Bill Hader's hitman-goes-Hollywood show looks rejuvenated in a long-awaited season 3.
Jack Black, D'Arcy Carden, and Paul Bettany to pitch in for Red Nose Day Live
Plus, we're revealing several of the games the celebs will take part in.
No Activity gets animated for season 4: See the characters' new looks
CBS All Access comedy No Activity is going from live-action to animated for season 4 (which will debut on Paramount+), and EW has your first look at all the characters. Click through the gallery to see what series stars Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall, along with this season's guest stars, look like in animated form.