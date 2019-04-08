What it was like in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars
Here's a play-by-play of everything that happened from our reporters on the ground.
Nicole Kidman reveals her inner Beatles obsessive and the wisdom she gleaned from Get Back
The 'Being the Ricardos' star sits down for a conversation with EW's The Awardist podcast.
Keith Urban shares throwback video of a talent show judge telling him he isn't solo artist material
"Sometimes…you just gotta prove ’em wrong," the country star wrote alongside the clip, which shows him singing with a guitar at 16.
John Legend and Keith Urban open Olympics with another awkward virtual performance of 'Imagine'
Imagine there's no countries… wait.
Barry Gibb's country moment: 'It's time to do what I love and not what everyone asks me to do'
The legendary Bee Gee on recruiting Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and more for twangy takes on his trio's classics.