Dan Rush

What it was like in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars
Here's a play-by-play of everything that happened from our reporters on the ground.
Nicole Kidman reveals her inner Beatles obsessive and the wisdom she gleaned from Get Back
The 'Being the Ricardos' star sits down for a conversation with EW's The Awardist podcast.
Keith Urban shares throwback video of a talent show judge telling him he isn't solo artist material
"Sometimes…you just gotta prove ’em wrong," the country star wrote alongside the clip, which shows him singing with a guitar at 16.
John Legend and Keith Urban open Olympics with another awkward virtual performance of 'Imagine'
Imagine there's no countries… wait.
See the full winners list from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards
Barry Gibb's country moment: 'It's time to do what I love and not what everyone asks me to do'
The legendary Bee Gee on recruiting Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and more for twangy takes on his trio's classics.
Singers who have been coaches on The Voice around the world
Joe Jonas, Jennifer Hudson, Maluma, and other musicians who have searched for talent on The Voice all over the globe.
Taylor Swift announces Academy of Country Music Awards performance of 'Betty'
54th CMA Award nominations sees Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs earn top nods
What to know about the 2020 ACM Awards: Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert to perform, how to watch, and more
Keith Urban breaks down his trippy new video for 'Polaroid'
Lady Gaga, Elton John, Lizzo, more set for One World: Together at Home global special
The best moments from music livestreams during quarantine: John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and more

All Dan Rush

Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and Dan + Shay win big at 54th ACM Awards
The Awardist // April 08, 2019
A handy guide to all of the New Year's Eve countdown specials
TV // December 31, 2018
Keith Urban named CMA Entertainer of the Year in surprise win
Music // November 14, 2018
Keith Urban finalizes Graffiti U tour setlist in behind-the-scenes video
Music // June 06, 2018
Keith Urban breaks down 3 Graffiti U tracks, including one inspired by Nicole Kidman
Music // May 03, 2018
Keith Urban to perform 'Female' at CMA Awards in response to sexual abuse scandals
Music // November 08, 2017
CMT Music Awards 2017 winners: See the full list
Music // June 07, 2017
ACM Awards 2017: Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform electrifying duet
Music // April 02, 2017
James Corden's parents mingle with stars at the Grammys
Grammys // February 17, 2017
Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead 52nd annual ACM Awards nominations
Music // February 16, 2017
CMA Awards 2016: Winners list
Article // November 02, 2016
ACM Honors: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban to honor Glen Campbell
Article // August 23, 2016
Miles Teller, Keith Urban perform My Girl on Ripcord World Tour
Article // July 24, 2016
Nicole Kidman joins Keith Urban for a goofy lip sync of 'The Fighter'
Article // May 12, 2016
Keith Urban's 'Ripcord': EW Review
Article // May 06, 2016
American Idol finale retrospective: Winners and judges look back
Article // April 07, 2016
American Idol: Fantasia, La'Porsha perform 'Summertime,' get standing ovation
Article // February 12, 2016
Keith Urban, Taylor Swift perform John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16 and Somebody Like You
Article // October 03, 2015
2015 CMT Music Awards performers added to lineup including Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Jake Owen
Article // June 02, 2015
'American Idol' recap: The winner is revealed
Article // May 14, 2015
And the American Idol season 14 winner is....
Article // May 13, 2015
American Idol recap: The top 2 battle it out
Article // May 13, 2015
The long goodbye: Why we'll miss 'American Idol'
Article // May 11, 2015
American Idol recap: Top 3 revealed
Article // May 07, 2015
'American Idol' recap: Top 4 are revealed
Article // April 30, 2015
