Ciro Guerra

Most Recent

Diego Luna's Star Wars series will follow a 'revolution-averse' Andor who's 'kind of a mess'
The team behind Disney+'s upcoming Andor divulges what the show is about.
Dwayne Johnson's Krypto assembles a team in DC League of Super-Pets first look
Maya and the Three trailer teases Netflix event that has star Zoe Saldana 'bursting with pride'
Every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV series in the works
All the 'Star Wars' movies and TV shows heading to theaters and Disney+.
Every Star Wars film ranked from worst to best
What happens when you throw canon out the window and decide what are the best 'Star Wars' films.
Wander Darkly review: A mostly clunky trauma drama — with a metaphysical twist
Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, and a great finale make the uneven indie worth it.
Advertisement

More Ciro Guerra

Sienna Miller says her twisty, time-warp drama Wander Darkly was the 'hardest thing I've done'
Plus, EW exclusively reveals a scene from the upcoming film, which also stars Diego Luna.
Sienna Miller confronts life and death in Wander Darkly trailer
Diego Luna has no regrets playing a narco on TV, says prohibition politics are more harmful
Star-studded homemade The Princess Bride fan film to hit Quibi starting Monday
Woody Allen claims Timothée Chalamet denounced him to win an Oscar
How Narcos: Mexico continues to be one of TV's most surprising — and addictive — hits
'It's my turn': Diego Luna is ready to take over the drug game in Narcos: Mexico season 2 trailer

All Ciro Guerra

Barbra Streisand, Serena Williams, more to introduce Best Picture Oscar nominees
Oscars // February 20, 2019
Woody Allen sues Amazon for $68 million over shelved Rainy Day in New York release
Movies // February 07, 2019
Diego Luna reprising Rogue One character for a new Star Wars TV series
TV // November 08, 2018
'Lifeless' Flatliners remake scores 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Movies // September 29, 2017
New Flatliners trailer trips through life and death
Movies // September 07, 2017
Flatliners trailer: Ellen Page unlocks horrific secrets of the afterlife
Movies // June 13, 2017
Antoine Fuqua out as director of Scarface reboot
Movies // January 30, 2017
Critical Mass: Monster Trucks crashes, holdovers thrive
Movies // January 12, 2017
Diego Luna 'got emotional' over fan story about diversity in Rogue One
Movies // January 04, 2017
Box office report: Rogue One reigns again, Passengers stumbles
Movies // December 26, 2016
Box office preview: Rogue One to blast off in theaters
Article // December 16, 2016
Movie reviews: Rogue One rises, Collateral Beauty fades
Article // December 16, 2016
Rogue One stars react to weirdness of having their own action figures
Article // December 05, 2016
Star Wars: Felicity Jones explains why Rogue One is more like The Empire Strikes Back
Article // December 02, 2016
Star Wars: Rogue One's Diego Luna on meeting Darth Vader
Article // December 02, 2016
Rogue One: Diego Luna comments on Star Wars diversity
Article // December 02, 2016
Flatliners reboot: Beau Mirchoff joins cast in supporting role
Article // July 27, 2016
Donald Trump denounced by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Junot Diaz, other Hispanic cultural leaders
Article // November 04, 2015
Casting Net: Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves join cannibal love story 'The Bad Batch'
Article // March 19, 2015
Casting Net: James Franco to direct, star in Steinbeck adapation 'In Dubious Battle'
Article // January 30, 2015
Joaquin Guzman: Who should play the drug kingpin in a movie? -- POLL
Article // February 24, 2014
'Neighbors' with Seth Rogen, more join SXSW features lineup
Article // January 30, 2014
Diego Luna on directing 'Cesar Chavez'
Article // January 24, 2014
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com