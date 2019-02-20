Ciro Guerra

Diego Luna's Star Wars series will follow a 'revolution-averse' Andor who's 'kind of a mess'
The team behind Disney+'s upcoming Andor divulges what the show is about.
Every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV series in the works
All the 'Star Wars' movies and TV shows heading to theaters and Disney+.
Every Star Wars film ranked from worst to best
What happens when you throw canon out the window and decide what are the best 'Star Wars' films.
Wander Darkly review: A mostly clunky trauma drama — with a metaphysical twist
Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, and a great finale make the uneven indie worth it.