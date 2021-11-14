Chris Gorak

Cannes review: Guilt and white privilege swirl in outer-borough triumph Armageddon Time
Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins burn in intimate 1980-set family drama.
Michelle Williams on friend Jeremy Strong's bond with daughter Matilda after Heath Ledger's death
Williams shares how the Succession star helped her and Ledger's daughter navigate the grief following the actor's 2008 death.
2023 Oscars predictions: Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Avatar, and more contenders to watch
The 95th Academy Awards race is on with The Woman King, Killers of the Flower Moon, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, Till, and Michelle Yeoh eyeing Oscars glory.
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut joins 2022 Cannes Film Festival lineup
New movies from Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Park Chan-wook, Claire Denis, and Kelly Reichardt will also compete for this year's Palme d'Or.
Brian Cox pays tribute to Ukrainian and Russian actors after Succession's SAG Awards win
See all the stars on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards
2022 SAG Award winner predictions: Succession, Ted Lasso, Will Smith and King Richard should prevail
See our predictions in every TV and movie category.
Kate Winslet 'jumping for joy' and more ecstatic reactions from 2022 SAG Awards nominees
"Holy f---ing s---!" See how the stars are reacting to their nominations.
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations: Succession, Ted Lasso dominate, Kristen Stewart snubbed
2022 Golden Globes winners announced at muted, starless ceremony
The best TV performances of 2021
Succession star Sarah Snook unpacks that finale betrayal: 'There's no safe harbor'
Snoop Dogg announces Belfast, Squid Game, more at 2022 Golden Globe nominations: See the full list

See the full list of film and TV nominees.

Succession recap: Stumbling into armageddon
Recaps // November 14, 2021
Brian Cox wants you to know he's in much better shape than Logan Roy
TV // November 07, 2021
Succession guest star Adrien Brody breaks down latest episode's big confrontation
TV // November 07, 2021
Succession recap: Betting on a blood feud
Recaps // November 07, 2021
Kurt Cobain would be 'proud' of how Succession used Nirvana's 'Rape Me,' says Courtney Love
TV // November 03, 2021
Succession recap: A greeting card from hell
Recaps // October 31, 2021
Succession recap: 'Those f---ing kids of yours'
Recaps // October 24, 2021
Succession premiere recap: A family at war
Recaps // October 17, 2021
Jeremy Strong says Kendall Roy is 'reborn' in season 3 of Succession
TV // October 17, 2021
Succession star Sarah Snook teases a 'juicy' season 3
TV // October 14, 2021
Succession review: The long-delayed third season doesn't disappoint
TV Reviews // October 04, 2021
Succession season 3 to premiere in October
TV // August 23, 2021
Succession season 3 teaser promises a battle Roy-ale
TV // July 06, 2021
Adrien Brody joins Succession as billionaire activist investor for season 3
TV // May 05, 2021
Alexander Skarsgård joins Succession in 'confrontational' role for season 3
TV // May 03, 2021
Aaron Sorkin on the Trial of the Chicago 7 scene that let him know 'these guys are going to be good'
Oscars // April 07, 2021
Michael Keaton breaks SAG Awards record with Trial of the Chicago 7 victory
SAG Awards // April 04, 2021
An ER visit and Etsy shopping spree: How Jeremy Strong transformed for Trial of the Chicago 7
Movies // November 25, 2020
Aaron Sorkin goes big and busy in true-life political drama The Trial of the Chicago 7: Review
Movie Reviews // September 24, 2020
Aaron Sorkin ignites a revolution in gripping Trial of the Chicago 7 trailer
Movies // September 23, 2020
E to the MMY winner: Succession star Jeremy Strong wins Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Emmys // September 20, 2020
Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 takes the stand in first trailer for Netflix drama
Movies // September 13, 2020
Stars react to their 2020 Emmy nominations
Emmys // July 28, 2020
Aaron Sorkin's Trial of the Chicago 7 drops first look at '60s-set Netflix film
Movies // July 22, 2020
Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 heads to Netflix
Movies // July 01, 2020
