The Fast and the Furious cast: Where are they now?
The Fast and the Furious
cast: Where are they now?
Catch up with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the rest of your favorite stars from the film that kicked off the hit franchise.
Read More
How Grant Gustin runs The Flash — and the Arrowverse — across the finish line
How Grant Gustin runs
The Flash
— and the Arrowverse — across the finish line
The actor explains why he decided to end the CW’s last remaining Arrowverse show after nine seasons, and teases what to expect from next week’s epic series finale.
Read More
Michelle Yeoh on the significance of American Born Chinese and her 'respectful' goddess action scenes
Michelle Yeoh on the significance of
American Born Chinese
and her 'respectful' goddess action scenes
The Academy Award winner previews the Disney+ action comedy series rooted in Chinese mythology: “Our culture, our heritage, is so steeped with history and beauty."
Read More
Brian Helgeland
Brian Helgeland
Most Recent
Chadwick Boseman
Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, more celebrate Chadwick Boseman in Netflix special
Portrait of an Artist
Watch a trailer for the upcoming special.
Read More
Revenge Movies Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan; John Wick; Promising Young Woman
28 great revenge movies
Are you not entertained?
Read More
Image
Legend trailer: Tom Hardy packs a punch as twin gangsters
Read More
Harrison Ford
How Harrison Ford revealed his true 'character' in '42'
Read More
Image
'42': Its success tells us something surprising about what audiences want
Read More
Image
'42' trailer: Baseball legend Jackie Robinson comes to life
Read More
