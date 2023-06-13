The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, Emmy nomination predictions, more in EW's The Awardist
Ayo Edebiri proves she's a multi-talented contender with her supporting turn on The Bear, as a guest star on Abbott Elementary, and writer on What We Do in the Shadows. Plus, more Emmy nomination predictions, how Cannes factors into the 2024 Oscars, and more.
The I Think You Should Leave season 3 trailer features Fred Armisen, weird old guys, and so much screaming
Tim Robinson’s chaotic comedy show returns for a third season — because triples is best.
Hilarious Theater Camp trailer perfectly captures the theater kid experience
Ben Platt, Ayo Edebiri, Jimmy Tatro, and co-director Molly Gordon star in the comedy about a crypto-bro who tries to save a scrappy kids theater camp in upstate New York.
The Bear goes to culinary school in season 2 trailer
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are back in the kitchen and more stressed than ever.
Bottoms up! Shiva Baby duo on reuniting to form their queer teen fight club
"I think no one actually thought that we were gonna make it bloody," says star and co-writer Rachel Sennott.
Steven Yeun is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thunderbolts
The cast already includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.