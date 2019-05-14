Austin Butler

Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Riley Keough win big at 2022 Cannes awards
Keough's Cannes victory came days after Baz Luhrmann debuted his 'Elvis' biopic about her grandfather, while Ruben Östlund snagged his second Palme d'Or prize for 'Triangle of Sadness.'
5 potential Oscars breakouts from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Armageddon Time, Elvis, Decision to Leave, Top Gun: Maverick, and Kristen Stewart's Crimes of the Future could make headway in the Oscars race out of Cannes.
Elvis the god is born in new Elvis trailer
Plus, get your first look at Baz Luhrmann's soundtrack line-up for the film, including Doja Cat, Eminem, and CeeLo Green.
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough wept while watching Elvis biopic: 'It's very intense'
The actress says she got emotional over Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming film, which she saw with her grandmother Priscilla Presley and mother Lisa Marie Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley praises Austin Butler's performance in Elvis biopic: 'Absolutely exquisite'
"If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot," the daughter of the rock and roll legend writes.
Baz Luhrmann teases Elvis as a '3-act pop-cultural opera'
The big-canvas Australian auteur takes on another flashy entertainer in Elvis — but don’t call it a biopic
Priscilla Presley says new Elvis biopic 'brought tears': 'It took me a few days to overcome'
Elvis' ex-wife said she watched the trailer for the film "over a dozen times" and shared an emotional reaction to it with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
See the best looks from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet
2023 Oscars predictions: Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Avatar, and more contenders to watch
See all the stars at EW and PEOPLE's CinemaCon 2022 portrait studio
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut joins 2022 Cannes Film Festival lineup
Austin Butler in talks to play Timothée Chalamet's opposite number in Dune: Part Two
See Elvis shake, rattle, and roll in first trailer for Baz Luhrmann's biopic

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star in the story of the King of Rock & Roll.

Zombie heads and F-bombs roll in NSFW trailer for The Dead Don't Die
Trailers // May 14, 2019
Jim Jarmusch zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die to open Cannes Film Festival
Film Festivals // April 10, 2019
Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez wage zombie war in The Dead Don't Die trailer
Trailers // April 01, 2019
Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, more join Jim Jarmusch zombie film The Dead Don't Die
Movies // July 13, 2018
The Shannara Chronicles: Creators, cast preview new threats to the Four Lands in season 2
TV // October 11, 2017
The Shannara Chronicles: Danger returns to the Four Lands in season 2 trailer
TV // August 24, 2017
The Shannara Chronicles renewed for season 2
Article // April 20, 2016
Shannara Chronicles finale sneak peek: Eretria makes a sacrifice
Article // February 29, 2016
The Shannara Chronicles Utopia sneak peek: Wil and Amberle talk about their feelings
Article // February 15, 2016
