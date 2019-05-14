Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Riley Keough win big at 2022 Cannes awards
Keough's Cannes victory came days after Baz Luhrmann debuted his 'Elvis' biopic about her grandfather, while Ruben Östlund snagged his second Palme d'Or prize for 'Triangle of Sadness.'
5 potential Oscars breakouts from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Armageddon Time, Elvis, Decision to Leave, Top Gun: Maverick, and Kristen Stewart's Crimes of the Future could make headway in the Oscars race out of Cannes.
Elvis the god is born in new Elvis trailer
Plus, get your first look at Baz Luhrmann's soundtrack line-up for the film, including Doja Cat, Eminem, and CeeLo Green.
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough wept while watching Elvis biopic: 'It's very intense'
The actress says she got emotional over Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming film, which she saw with her grandmother Priscilla Presley and mother Lisa Marie Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley praises Austin Butler's performance in Elvis biopic: 'Absolutely exquisite'
"If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot," the daughter of the rock and roll legend writes.
Baz Luhrmann teases Elvis as a '3-act pop-cultural opera'
The big-canvas Australian auteur takes on another flashy entertainer in Elvis — but don’t call it a biopic