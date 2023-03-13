RuPaul slams political 'bullies' after Tennessee governor signs anti-drag law: 'They look for easy targets'
The Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race host spoke out against new, restrictive laws that limit drag performances and gender-affirming care for Tennessee youth.
Tennessee Drag Race queens slam state's 'blatantly unconstitutional' drag ban bill: 'Drag brings joy'
Aura Mayari, Eureka, and Jaidynn Diore Fierce speak out against the passing of their state's controversial bill impacting public drag shows and trans people.
